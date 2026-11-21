Over the past month, the Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. During the Rams’ four-game winning streak, they rank second in the NFL in rushing yards and third in rushing success rate. The Rams also rank fifth in EPA per rush.

That’s a big difference from what the Rams were earlier in the season. During the first six weeks of the season, the Rams ranked 13th in EPA per rush and 12th in total rushing yards. A big reason for the Rams’ turnaround in the running game has been not just a greater commitment to the run from Sean McVay, but also the utilization of running back Blake Corum.

Corum has provided a spark to the run game that it lacked for the first month and a half of the season. The Rams had a combined 14 runs that went for 10 or more yards in the first six weeks. Seven of those came from Corum. Over the last four games, the Rams have 13 runs of 10 or more yards, with Corum responsible for eight of those.

“It's cool having this conversation because I definitely agree that he has provided a spark,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after Week 9.

Blake Corum Has Become the Spark the Rams Needed

Since Week 7, Corum leads the NFL with 0.28 EPA per rush as he’s scored in all four of the Rams’ wins. The next closest player is Justice Hill at 0.18 EPA per rush. Corum’s 67.9 percent rushing success rate is also the best in the NFL over that span. The gap between Corum at No. 1 and Jaylen Warren at No. 2 is larger than the gap between Warren and Jordan Mason at No. 32.

Corum is also fifth in rushing yards and yards per carry. His impact is especially noticeable in his explosiveness, where he ranks sixth in the NFL since Week 7.

The Case for Blake Corum to Lead the Rams' Backfield

Against the Arizona Cardinals, Blake Corum led the Rams with 17 carries. Given that Corum is the hot hand, it’s fair to wonder if that should be the case going forward. Corum has simply been the more effective runner and been what the Rams need in the run game.

That’s not to say that the Rams should bench Kyren Williams. However, Corum has provided a spark and been a big reason for the success of the run game over the last month. For much of the season, Williams has been the clear lead back with Corum operating as the change-of-pace option. Corum has earned a larger role.

The answer to the Rams’ run game has never been one or the other between Williams and Corum. When both running backs are used, the Rams’ running game is at its best. Williams still has value in the offense as someone who can help keep the offense on track.

“You don't know what's happening, and you get to see a different person each and every single drive," said Williams earlier this week. "I think it's allowed us to keep our offense efficient, allowed us to keep us ahead of the chains so that Coach McVay can go into his playbook and call the plays that he wants to do.”

With that said, the Rams need a player who can create explosives, and that player has been Corum. It’s fair to say that while both players should be used, the workload that has typically favored Williams should flip.

Why the Rams Can Trust Blake Corum With More Snaps

One reason Williams has typically gotten a majority of the snaps is because of his impact in the passing game, especially in pass protection. Corum still needs to improve as a pass-catcher. However, in pass protection, Corum has been one of the best in the NFL this season. Corum’s 71.7 pass-blocking grade via PFF ranks ninth in the NFL. Williams is the primary passing-down back, but Corum still has 41 pass-block reps.

That should give the Rams more confidence in keeping Corum on the field in different situations, especially as the Rams start to incorporate more Pony Personnel in the offense. Without Puka Nacua for the remainder of the season, the Rams need to continue with what has worked.

That means remaining committed to the run game and making Corum a featured piece of the offense. Corum has shown that he is more than just a complementary piece. Williams still has an important role, but the Rams shouldn't ignore what the numbers are telling them. Right now, Corum is their most effective running back, and it's time for the distribution of carries to reflect that.

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