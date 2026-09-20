Why the Rams Offense Can Survive Without Puka Nacua

When the Los Angeles Rams get set to play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, it’s possible that they are forced to do so without wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hip injury. Reports on Saturday are suggesting that Nacua is trending towards missing the Rams’ Week 2 matchup.

As the Rams enter Week 2 staring a 0-2 start in the face, missing their top wide receiver and playmaker is certainly less than ideal. That’s especially the case considering the Rams’ passing game looked disjointed in Week 1 against the 49ers. Nacua accounted for 74 of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 155 passing yards. The Rams’ biggest play came at the hands of Nacua with a 41 yard reception that led to the team’s only touchdown.

There’s no doubt that the Rams would prefer to have their top offensive playmaker available in such a big game. However, this is also a team that has been in this situation before. When the Rams were without Nacua last season, it was arguably a turning point.

Rams Have Already Found Success Without Puka Nacua

In Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nacua was ruled out due to an ankle injury that he had suffered the week prior. With Nacua out and limited wide receiver depth, the Rams implemented 13 personnel and found a lot of success.

Against the Jaguars, the Rams operated out of 13 personnel on 38.7 percent of their offensive plays, which was the highest rate for any team since at least 2016. Tight ends accounted for 55.5 percent of Stafford’s passing yards in that game and caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. It was Colby Parkinson who led the way with three catches for 47 yards.

The result was arguably the Rams’ most efficient game on offense of the season. While the new gameplan caught the Jaguars’ by surprise, Stafford was also forced to distribute the ball around more. Stafford found 10 different receivers as the Rams offense scored five touchdowns in a 35-7 victory.

There’s no doubt that the Giants will present their own unique set of challenges for the Rams offense. Additionally, while the Rams caught the Jaguars by surprise with 13 personnel, that won’t be the case on Monday night. One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was how the Rams changed the dynamic of their offense with 13 personnel.

With that said, it’s still a situation that the Rams have been in before and this certainly won’t be a team that panics simply because they are without one player. It will be a big test for a Rams tight end group that was lackluster against the 49ers. A Rams tight end didn’t have a reception until the third quarter.

Rams Tight Ends Could Be Key Without Puka Nacua

For a team that wanted to implement more 13 personnel and heavier tight end packages, those guys need to get more involved in the passing game. Again, Nacua being out may force Stafford to distribute the ball around more and allow the tight ends to get more involved.

Over the past few seasons, the Rams have invested heavily in the tight end position. Parkinson found his stride in the offense in 2025 as he had a career year. Additionally, Tyler Higbee has remained a reliable option in the passing game while many are expecting a jump from second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Rams Are Better Equipped to Handle Puka Nacua’s Absence

This isn’t to say that the offense is guaranteed to have a performance similar to the one it had against the Jaguars. When Nacua missed time in 2024, the Rams went 2-3 during that stretch. However, to add context, the Rams were also without Cooper Kupp. The Rams will have Davante Adams at wide receiver against the Giants.

There’s no doubt that the ceiling of the Rams’ offense would be higher with Nacua available. However, Nacua being out doesn’t have to completely derail the passing game, either. If anything, it could force McVay and Stafford to lean into 13 personnel more and get more players involved, leading to a more efficient product.

The Rams are only two weeks into the season and are already facing a lot of adversity when it comes to injuries to key players. Still, this is an offense that has shown that it can adjust when Nacua isn’t available.If the Rams’ roster is as good as it was hyped up to be going into the season, it will be up to the tight ends and the rest of the supporting cast to prove that they can be relied on in a moment of adversity.

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