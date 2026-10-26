Rams Week 7 Snap Counts: Blake Corum's Rise Changes Running Back Outlook

The Los Angeles Rams had to manage several injuries on Sunday against the Raiders, which meant increased roles for a handful of players. Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell were asked to step up in place of Adams at wide receiver. Ty Hamilton made his presence felt without Kobie Turner. However, one of the bigger developments of the week was how the Rams rotated at running back. Blake Corum took a significantly larger share of the offensive snaps, raising questions about Kyren Williams’ role moving forward.

Blake Corum Takes Bigger Role in Rams Offense

The big story out of Week 7 for the Rams was the increased usage of running back Blake Corum. That was the third-highest snap share of his career and the second-highest this season. Corum saw 45.2 percent of the offensive snaps back in Week 2. That was also the last time that Corum had more than 10 carries in a game.

Corum had 17 carries to Kyren Williams’ 16. However, prior to the final drive, Corum actually had 17 carries to Williams’ 11. The Rams had a very balanced rushing attack and found ways to get both players involved. We’ll have to see if the Rams can keep that type of usage between the two players moving forward.

No Clear WR2 Emerges in Davante Adams' Absence

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Raiders, there were major questions about who would step up in place of Davante Adams. The answer was simply nobody. Konata Mumpfield had one catch for 15 yards and played 43 percent of the snaps on offense. Behind him was Tutu Atwell, who played 35 percent of the snaps and wasn’t targeted once.

The Rams increased their usage of 13 personnel, lining up with three tight ends on 52.3 percent of their offensive snaps. Throughout the game, the Rams rotated Mumpfield and Atwell while Jordan Whittington was very clearly behind them. With the trade deadline coming up, the Rams need to seriously consider trading for a wide receiver.

Defensive Line Depth Steps Up Without Kobie Turner

Without Kobie Turner, the Rams needed to figure out how to replace him defensively. It wasn’t just one player. The Rams have depth on the defensive line, and they took advantage of it by increasing several players' roles. Aaron Donald saw 73.5 percent of the defensive snaps, which was his highest for the season. Tyler Davis saw more than 40 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time this year.

Ty Hamilton and Larrell Murchison also saw slight increases in their roles. The Rams will hope to get Turner back in a few weeks. The Raiders struggled along the interior of their offensive line, and the Rams will face tougher tests going forward. However, Sunday was still a positive for what that group can do in Turner’s absence.

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