Rams Preseason Opener: Who Will Play and Who Won’t vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams will play their first preseason game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ever since Sean McVay has been the head coach, the Rams have not played their starters during the preseason and that isn’t about to change in 2026. Here are the players who won’t play, might play, and will definitely play during the preseason, along with who to watch.

Players Who Won’t Play in the Preseason

Rams Offensive Starters Who Won’t Play

iOL Steve Avila

iOL Kevin Dotson

OT Alaric Jackson

OT Warren McClendon

iOL Coleman Shelton

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Blake Corum

RB Kyren Williams

TE Davis Allen

TE Terrance Ferguson

TE Tyler Higbee

TE Colby Parkinson

WR Davante Adams

WR Puka Nacua

WR Jordan Whittington

There shouldn’t be any surprises here when it comes to the players on offense who won’t play in the preseason. The Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason and everybody on this list fits in that category. Throughout training camp, the Rams have erred on the side of caution with injuries to starters. They aren’t going to risk that in the preseason.

While some would argue that Whittington should play, he didn’t last year and is the WR3. In his third season, there’s no reason for him to play given the numbers the Rams have at the wide receiver position.

Rams Defensive Starters Who Won’t Play

CB Emmanuel Forbes

CB Trent McDuffie

CB Jaylen Watson

DL Braden Fiske

DL Kobie Turner

DL Poona Ford

EDGE Myles Garrett

LB Nate Landman

LB Omar Speights

LB Grant Stuard

EDGE Josaiah Stewart

EDGE Byron Young

S Kam Curl

S Kam Kinchens

S Quentin Lake

Moving on to the defensive side of the field, it’s very similar. All of these guys are projected to start or are considered key depth. Josaiah Stewart has had a strong offseason and will be key in the edge rusher rotation. Additionally, Grant Stuard is an important special teams player. There’s no reason for the Rams to put these guys at risk of injury during a meaningless game.



Players Who Might Play in the Preseason

Rams Offensive Players Who Could See Preseason Action

iOL Beaux Limmer

iOL Dylan McMahon

OT David Quessenberry

OT Keagen Trost

QB Matthew Caldwell

RB Ronnie Rivers

WR Konata Mumpfield

WR Xavier Smith

These players could all be in their own categories. It’s probably more likely that Limmer and McMahon play to some extent, but they are key depth on the offensive line. The same can be said about Trost and Quesenberry. It simply depends on how the Rams feel about the guys behind them. They also want to create a situation where Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson can at least operate the offense.

If Caldwell plays, it will be in the final preseason game. At wide receiver, Mumpfield and Smith may play to start the game, but the Rams have the numbers at wide receiver to keep those guys healthy.

Rams Defensive Players Who Could See Preseason Action

CB Josh Wallace

DL Ty Davis

EDGE Desjuan Johnson

LB Shaun Dolac

S Tanner Ingle

S Jaylen McCollough

It would be surprising if Wallace, Davis, and Johnson played. They are all key depth and both Wallace and Davis didn’t play in the preseason last year. The same can be said about Jaylen McCollough. What the Rams do with Johnson, Ingle, and Dolac will be interesting. It’s probably more likely that Dolac and Ingle play than Johnson

Players Who Will Play in the Preseason

Rams Offensive Players to Watch in the Preseason

OT AJ Arcuri

OL Austin Blaske

iOL Wyatt Bowles

OT Blake Hance

OT Bryce Henderson

OT Bill Burray

QB Stetson Bennett

QB Ty Simpson

RB Dean Connors

RB Jarquez Hunter

TE Rohan Jones

TE Max Klare

TE Mark Redman

TE Dan Villari

WR CJ Daniels

WR Tru Edwards

WR Brennan Presley

WR Tyler Scott

WR Mario Williams

Most of the players on this list will be looking to improve their spot on the depth chart or earn a place on the practice squad. The exceptions to that are Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson. There may not be a player fans are looking forward to watching more than wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels had a strong training camp and could look to carve out a role in the offense.

All eyes will also be on Max Klare as he’ll get his first action in a preseason game after being drafted in the second round. Dean Connors and Dan Villari are intriguing undrafted free agents. Villari was the highest-paid UDFA that the Rams signed. With his roster spot far from guaranteed, Jarquez Hunter should get an opportunity to show what he can do.

Rams Defensive Players to Watch in the Preseason

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

CB Al’Zillion Hamilton

CB Cam Lampkin

CB Zech McPhearson

CB Alex Cook

CB Alex Johnson

DL Larrell Murchison

DL Jaxson Moi

DL Bill Norton

DL Payton Zdroik

DL Tim Keenan III

LB Kai Hill-Green

LB Elias Neal

LB Monty Rice

LB Daniel Rickert

EDGE Wesley Bailey

EDGE Tomon Fox

EDGE Darryl Peterson

EDGE Keir Thomas

S Nick Andersen

S Nate Valcarcel

Much like CJ Daniels, Cam Lampkin consistently made plays on the ball throughout training camp. With a strong preseason, he’ll lock up a spot on the roster. It will also be interesting to see how much action Tim Keenan sees during the preseason. Keenan was an intriguing selection in the seventh round during the draft.

Other players to watch will be Nate Valcarcel and Kai Hill-Green. Valcarcel had a strong preseason last year and spent the season on the practice squad. After not drafting a linebacker, the Rams signed Hill-Green as an undrafted free agent. He’s someone the Rams could look to develop at the position. Wesley Bailey is another undrafted free agent to keep an eye on.

Rams Special Teams Players to Watch

K Harrison Mevis

LS Joe Cardona

P Ethan Evans

The Rams didn’t bring in any competition at kicker or punter during the summer. However, that will be a good thing, as it gives them an opportunity to smooth out the operation before the start of the regular season.

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