Rams Preseason Opener: Who Will Play and Who Won’t vs. Chiefs
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The Los Angeles Rams will play their first preseason game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ever since Sean McVay has been the head coach, the Rams have not played their starters during the preseason and that isn’t about to change in 2026. Here are the players who won’t play, might play, and will definitely play during the preseason, along with who to watch.
Players Who Won’t Play in the Preseason
Rams Offensive Starters Who Won’t Play
- iOL Steve Avila
- iOL Kevin Dotson
- OT Alaric Jackson
- OT Warren McClendon
- iOL Coleman Shelton
- QB Matthew Stafford
- RB Blake Corum
- RB Kyren Williams
- TE Davis Allen
- TE Terrance Ferguson
- TE Tyler Higbee
- TE Colby Parkinson
- WR Davante Adams
- WR Puka Nacua
- WR Jordan Whittington
There shouldn’t be any surprises here when it comes to the players on offense who won’t play in the preseason. The Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason and everybody on this list fits in that category. Throughout training camp, the Rams have erred on the side of caution with injuries to starters. They aren’t going to risk that in the preseason.
While some would argue that Whittington should play, he didn’t last year and is the WR3. In his third season, there’s no reason for him to play given the numbers the Rams have at the wide receiver position.
Rams Defensive Starters Who Won’t Play
- CB Emmanuel Forbes
- CB Trent McDuffie
- CB Jaylen Watson
- DL Braden Fiske
- DL Kobie Turner
- DL Poona Ford
- EDGE Myles Garrett
- LB Nate Landman
- LB Omar Speights
- LB Grant Stuard
- EDGE Josaiah Stewart
- EDGE Byron Young
- S Kam Curl
- S Kam Kinchens
- S Quentin Lake
Moving on to the defensive side of the field, it’s very similar. All of these guys are projected to start or are considered key depth. Josaiah Stewart has had a strong offseason and will be key in the edge rusher rotation. Additionally, Grant Stuard is an important special teams player. There’s no reason for the Rams to put these guys at risk of injury during a meaningless game.
Players Who Might Play in the Preseason
Rams Offensive Players Who Could See Preseason Action
- iOL Beaux Limmer
- iOL Dylan McMahon
- OT David Quessenberry
- OT Keagen Trost
- QB Matthew Caldwell
- RB Ronnie Rivers
- WR Konata Mumpfield
- WR Xavier Smith
These players could all be in their own categories. It’s probably more likely that Limmer and McMahon play to some extent, but they are key depth on the offensive line. The same can be said about Trost and Quesenberry. It simply depends on how the Rams feel about the guys behind them. They also want to create a situation where Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson can at least operate the offense.
If Caldwell plays, it will be in the final preseason game. At wide receiver, Mumpfield and Smith may play to start the game, but the Rams have the numbers at wide receiver to keep those guys healthy.
Rams Defensive Players Who Could See Preseason Action
- CB Josh Wallace
- DL Ty Davis
- EDGE Desjuan Johnson
- LB Shaun Dolac
- S Tanner Ingle
- S Jaylen McCollough
It would be surprising if Wallace, Davis, and Johnson played. They are all key depth and both Wallace and Davis didn’t play in the preseason last year. The same can be said about Jaylen McCollough. What the Rams do with Johnson, Ingle, and Dolac will be interesting. It’s probably more likely that Dolac and Ingle play than Johnson
Players Who Will Play in the Preseason
Rams Offensive Players to Watch in the Preseason
- OT AJ Arcuri
- OL Austin Blaske
- iOL Wyatt Bowles
- OT Blake Hance
- OT Bryce Henderson
- OT Bill Burray
- QB Stetson Bennett
- QB Ty Simpson
- RB Dean Connors
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- TE Rohan Jones
- TE Max Klare
- TE Mark Redman
- TE Dan Villari
- WR CJ Daniels
- WR Tru Edwards
- WR Brennan Presley
- WR Tyler Scott
- WR Mario Williams
Most of the players on this list will be looking to improve their spot on the depth chart or earn a place on the practice squad. The exceptions to that are Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson. There may not be a player fans are looking forward to watching more than wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels had a strong training camp and could look to carve out a role in the offense.
All eyes will also be on Max Klare as he’ll get his first action in a preseason game after being drafted in the second round. Dean Connors and Dan Villari are intriguing undrafted free agents. Villari was the highest-paid UDFA that the Rams signed. With his roster spot far from guaranteed, Jarquez Hunter should get an opportunity to show what he can do.
Rams Defensive Players to Watch in the Preseason
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean
- CB Al’Zillion Hamilton
- CB Cam Lampkin
- CB Zech McPhearson
- CB Alex Cook
- CB Alex Johnson
- DL Larrell Murchison
- DL Jaxson Moi
- DL Bill Norton
- DL Payton Zdroik
- DL Tim Keenan III
- LB Kai Hill-Green
- LB Elias Neal
- LB Monty Rice
- LB Daniel Rickert
- EDGE Wesley Bailey
- EDGE Tomon Fox
- EDGE Darryl Peterson
- EDGE Keir Thomas
- S Nick Andersen
- S Nate Valcarcel
Much like CJ Daniels, Cam Lampkin consistently made plays on the ball throughout training camp. With a strong preseason, he’ll lock up a spot on the roster. It will also be interesting to see how much action Tim Keenan sees during the preseason. Keenan was an intriguing selection in the seventh round during the draft.
Other players to watch will be Nate Valcarcel and Kai Hill-Green. Valcarcel had a strong preseason last year and spent the season on the practice squad. After not drafting a linebacker, the Rams signed Hill-Green as an undrafted free agent. He’s someone the Rams could look to develop at the position. Wesley Bailey is another undrafted free agent to keep an eye on.
Rams Special Teams Players to Watch
- K Harrison Mevis
- LS Joe Cardona
- P Ethan Evans
The Rams didn’t bring in any competition at kicker or punter during the summer. However, that will be a good thing, as it gives them an opportunity to smooth out the operation before the start of the regular season.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI