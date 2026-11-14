Rams Desperately Need Wide Receiver Help, But Is Hollywood Brown the Answer?

The Los Angeles Rams are in a desperate spot at wide receiver following the injury to Puka Nacua. With Davante Adams set to be out at least the next two games, the Rams will be relying on Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and CJ Daniels at wide receiver.

After the Rams struck out at the trade deadline, they will likely wait for players to become available as free agents when veteran players begin asking for their release. The Rams benefitted from this in 2021 with Odell Beckham Jr. and in 2022 with Baker Mayfield.

Hollywood Brown Could Become Available Following Eagles Release

That process has already started. Late this week, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown requested his release from the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, that request is set to be granted.

Following the trade deadline, the Rams restructured the contracts of Kyren Williams and Kam Curl to open up around $3 million in cap space for situations like this and to help get them through the season.

As a cheap option, Brown makes a lot of sense. Due to the release happening after the trade deadline, Brown will be subject to waivers. His minimum base salary makes him an intriguing option for teams in need of a wide receiver.

Could the Rams Claim Hollywood Brown Off Waivers?

The waiver order is updated weekly and is based on a reverse standings order. Heading into Week 10, the Rams would be 18th in the waiver order. However, given that Brown is asking for his release from the Eagles, it’s likely that he wants to play for a competitive team and his agent will make that known. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Brown is expected to sign with a playoff contender.

He wants to be here, bring him in Les pic.twitter.com/DGAsNw04st — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 14, 2026

Brown had 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, this season with the Eagles, Brown has just five catches for 63 yards and hasn’t been a fit in that offense.

Is Hollywood Brown What the Rams Really Need at Wide Receiver?

There’s no doubt that Brown would give the Rams a more experienced third option at wide receiver, which is what they are lacking. At the same time, he is very similar to the types of players the Rams already have an abundance of at the position.

Heading into Week 10, the Rams’ depth chart at wide receiver will include Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, and Brennan Presley. All of those players are listed under 5’10”, and Smith is the heaviest at 180 pounds. Brown is 5’9, 170 pounds.

If a player like Stefon Diggs, Brandon Aiyuk, or someone similar became available, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams explore those options. Given the Rams’ current wide receiver room, it’s hard to see them signing another undersized wide receiver unless they were to move on from someone like Atwell or Smith. However, that seems unlikely given how the Rams seem to prioritize players with familiarity in their system.

The Rams should absolutely explore every available option at wide receiver, especially with some of their injuries at the position. Brown may be one of the more recognizable names to become available, but that doesn't necessarily make him the right fit.

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