Rams Mailbag: Aaron Donald, WR3 Battle, and More Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are set to report to training camp on Saturday. Following a six-week break, there is a lot to discuss before they hit the field once again. With training camp approaching, it felt like a good time for a mailbag. Let's get into your questions.

Is there a true set-in-stone WR3, or will it be a battle among Mumpfield, Whittington, and Daniels? - RamsActive

The Rams offense is undergoing an identity shift this offseason. After operating primarily out of 11 personnel throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams are moving to more 13 personnel. That move to 13 personnel lessens the need and overall value of the WR3 in the offense. It’s a reason why they didn’t take a wide receiver early in the draft. The need simply isn’t there. This isn’t an offense that needs Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Brandin Cooks on the field at the same time.

My guess right now is that the Rams take more of a committee approach with the WR3. The snaps won’t necessarily be equal. Someone will end up higher on the depth chart, but there will still be a heavy rotation. It should also be expected for Terrance Ferguson to take that next step and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have more targets, receptions, and yards than Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and CJ Daniels. We also can’t forget about Xavier Smith.

How that rotation works out is something we'll have to wait and see. With that said, Ferguson will likely be the WR3 in 12 and 13 personnel. When the Rams are in 11 personnel, Jordan Whittington should get more of the reps on early downs due to his ability to block. In packages where the Rams are heavier, Xavier Smith will likely get utilized as his blocking won’t be as necessary and he can stretch the field. The battle between Daniels and Mumpfield is where things get interesting.

Which players are considered to be on the bubble even before the Rams' training camp begins? - Ed Helinski

I wrote about which players are locks, near locks, and on the bubble earlier this week. Three players that stand out are Jarquez Hunter, Konata Mumpfield, and Beaux Limmer. Hunter didn’t produce much as a rookie as the Rams extended Kyren Williams and Blake Corum took control of the RB2 spot. That leaves Hunter as the RB3 at best and he hasn’t proven to contribute on special teams.

The Rams drafted CJ Daniels, and he provides more, especially from a physicality standpoint, than Mumpfield. Mumpfield exceeded expectations as a seventh-round rookie, but caught just 10 of 21 targets. He was also inefficient in contested catch situations, which is where Daniels thrives. If the Rams keep five wide receivers, Mumpfield could get cut.

Limmer is an interesting case because he stepped in admirably in 2024 for Jonah Jackson at center. However, he struggled in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn’t play well at guard last year. He’s clearly a center-only player and that may not provide a ton of value as a depth piece.

Is Blake Corum set to take over the backfield? - Steven Lancaster

The Rams’ running back situation is very nuanced and a case where multiple things can all be true at the same time. When it comes to Kyren Williams, it’s important to understand what he is. Williams is a reliable player in the offense and that’s something Sean McVay values. Williams may not excel at any one thing, but he’s above average at a lot of things. Meanwhile, it’s also hard to ignore what Corum did last year and the dynamic aspect that he added to the Rams’ run game.

Blake Corum putting in serious offseason work with just 29 days until training camp 😤 pic.twitter.com/FaRQE5WzrP — FTN (@FTNFantasy) June 30, 2026

It would be surprising if Corum took over the backfield or even got more carries than Williams. Still, Corum could get more carries than he did last year and be more involved in the offense, especially if he shows more consistency in pass protection.

Williams got 55.7 percent of the team’s rushing attempts last season to Corum’s 31.2 percent. That gap should be closer in 2026. Ideally, that’s closer to what the Seattle Seahawks had with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet where Walker got 43.6 percent of the carries and Charbonnet had 38.8 percent. This should be more of a 50-50 split.

Does Aaron Donald need to sign by a certain date? - Kevin, Jason Toro

The growing speculation about an Aaron Donald return remains one of the biggest storylines as the Rams head into training camp. While fans will be anxious to see Donald back on the field, it shouldn’t be expected for it to happen anytime soon. Simply put, there is no timeline here.

Donald likely won’t return to the Rams for training camp as he continues to get himself back in football shape. From there, it’s more complicated than Donald just saying that he wants to come back.The two sides also need to figure out a contract that works for everyone involved.

There are a few timelines to watch. The first would be when the Rams report to training camp on July 25, which is highly unlikely. After that, the Rams play their first preseason game on August 15 and have a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on August 11. That feels realistic for a Donald return. Donald could also decide to come back after the preseason, which would still give him two weeks before the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Somewhere between that second and third timeline feels like the most likely. With that said, the two sides aren’t rushing anything.

Will Alaric Jackson be suspended by the NFL? - Jonny BG

Earlier this offseason, Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery charges. Jackson allegedly left a scratch mark on the woman’s arm as he tried to take her phone away. However, LA officials declined to file criminal charges against Jackson, but the case can be re-evaluated in the future.

Whether the NFL takes action here is unclear. Just because Jackson avoided charges does not mean he will avoid a suspension. Given that this is Jackson’s second violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL likely would not take it easy on him.

It’s unlikely we will get an answer here soon. Given that officials declined to file charges, the NFL may be more likely to avoid handing out a suspension. They tend to allow the legal process to run its course. It’s hard to say whether Jackson will get suspended, but right now I would guess that it’s more likely that he doesn’t. If he does, expect the Rams to try and work something out with Taylor Decker or Joe Noteboom.

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