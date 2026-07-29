Sean McVay Praises Rams Tackle Warren McClendon's Growth Ahead of First Season as Starter

The Los Angeles Rams had a jog-through on Wednesday in what was the third practice of training camp. They will practice again on Thursday, pushing harder with Matthew Stafford available before taking a day off on Friday.

For the first time in a decade, the Rams have a new face at right tackle to start training camp. Rob Havenstein retired following the 2025 season, leaving Warren McClendon to take over his spot. It shouldn’t be too big of an adjustment for McClendon as he started 10 games at right tackle last season in place of Havenstein.

Warren McClendon Earned the Rams' Trust in 2025

"We've built that relationship pretty well so him being next to me feels like it's not a step down," said right guard Kevin Dotson. "It feels comfortable to me. It feels good to have somebody that I can trust to do their job and that you don't have to tell too much, you don't have to say too much because he knows what he's supposed to do also.”

As the Rams turn the page at right tackle, they’ll be counting on McClendon to grow into that role. McClendon played well at right tackle last season. Among tackles to play more than 50 percent of their team’s offensive snaps last season, McClendon ranked seventh overall and was the fifth-highest graded tackle in run-blocking. His 98.3 pass-blocking efficiency was second behind only Garrett Boles.

Still, there is added pressure that comes with being the starting right tackle. It’s also a new face at a spot where Havenstein had been the model of consistency. Even when the Rams dealt with all of their injuries on the offensive line in 2022, the only player who didn’t miss a single game was Havenstein. While Havenstein’s level may have dropped last season as he struggled to stay healthy, the Rams are also trying to replace his leadership.

“I try to do what I see as leadership,” said right guard Kevin Dotson. “I'm not really a real rah-rah guy, but everybody in our offensive line is capable and doesn’t need much to be motivated…We don't need much because we have each other.”

There may be some hesitation committing long-term to McClendon given the team’s past experience with Joe Noteboom. After a strong run of games at the end of 2021, the Rams committed to Noteboom long-term to take over at left tackle for Andrew Whitworth. Noteboom could never stay healthy and is one of the worst contracts of the McVay-Snead era.

Sean McVay Believes Warren McClendon's Best Football Is Ahead

McClendon passed the eye test last season, so much so that the Rams didn’t find it necessary to draft a tackle in the first round. Many speculated that the Rams would take a tackle such as Monroe Freeling to at least compete with McClendon. Instead, the Rams didn’t address the tackle position until they selected Keagen Trost out of Missouri in the third round.

“I think what's great about Warren is he's been so consistent,” said McVay. “He's always had that internal belief and confidence, but I do think when you get a chance to be able to have some tangible evidence, there's a real belief behind that. But I've always seen a guy that was steady.”

Warren McClendon Could Become the Rams' Next Big Extension

While McClendon wasn't quite as dominant down the stretch as the Rams faced more quality pass rushers, he was still good enough for the coaching staff to feel confident about him going forward. The Rams wouldn’t have committed to him in 2026 if that wasn’t the case. If McClendon plays well, he’ll also earn quite the payday.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. With a strong 2026 season, it’s possible that McClendon surpasses that when he hits free agency at 25 years old next offseason.

The Athletic Football Show recently did a podcast on the breakout players for the 2026 season. Co-host Dave Helman picked McClendon as a potential breakout player.

“If you game this thing out, Warren McClendon could be the most desirable offensive tackle that hits free agency in 2027,” said Helman. “If that happens, he’s going to be in line for either a fat extension from the Rams or he could be the rare, young ascending offensive tackle that hits free agency in 2027.”

Last season appears to have only been the beginning for McClendon. Teams will have more film on him going into 2026 and there is more pressure as the Week 1 starter. With that said, it’s nothing that McClendon shouldn’t be able to handle. The Rams have done a good job developing young tackles in recent years under offensive line coach Ryan Wendell and McClendon appears to be the latest.

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