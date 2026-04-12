The 10 Greatest First-Round Picks in Rams History -- The Ones Who Changed Everything

Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have only made one pick in the first round. While they traded away one of their first-round picks earlier this offseason, the Rams still hold the 13th overall pick and it’s safe to say they will pick in the first round in less than two weeks. With the NFL Draft getting closer, let’s take a look at some of the best first-round picks in Rams history.

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

10. 2015 - RB Todd Gurley, 10th Overall

An argument could be made for players like Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds or Roman Gabriel to make this list. However, Todd Gurley at his peak is one of the best players in franchise history. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and was on his way to a repeat in 2018 before suffering a knee injury. Had Gurley been able to stay healthy, he may have ended up a Hall of Fame player. It’s fair to wonder if things would have been different in Super Bowl 53 had Gurley been healthy.

December 23, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) reacts after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

9. 2004 - RB Steven Jackson, 24th Overall

The Rams have a long history of running backs. Looking to pair someone with Marshall Faulk late in his career, Steven Jackson was taken 24th overall in 2004. Jackson finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His best season came in 2006 when he had over 2,300 yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately for Jackson, he played on a lot of bad Rams teams and wasn’t able to experience team success.

Torry Holt, WR - 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars. Xxx Jg 33068 Niners 11 18 2007 Jg 33068 Niners 11 18 2007 571 Jpg S Fbn Usa Ca | Jack Gruber, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

8. 1999 - WR Torry Holt, 6th Overall

Holt became a core member of the Greatest Show on Turf. With the sixth overall pick, the Rams took the wide receiver out of NC State. Holt scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 34 to put the Rams up, 16-0, against the Tennessee Titans. He spent 10 years in St. Louis with eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Holt is still looking to punch his ticket into the Hall of Fame.

Sep 14, 1986; Anaheim ,CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

7. 1983 - RB Eric Dickerson, 2nd Overall

While Steven Jackson may have the stats, Dickerson is widely considered the greatest running back in Rams franchise history. He only spent a little over four years with the Rams, but his 1984 season is still considered one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history. Dickerson rushed for an NFL record 2,105 yards and 14 touchdowns. Following a contract dispute, Dickerson was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987.

6. 1945 - Elroy ‘Crazy Legs’ Hirsch, 5th Overall

The Rams selected Hirsch fifth overall in the 1945 NFL Draft, but he played for the Cleveland Rockets of the All-America Football Conference because of his relationship with Dick Hanley. When Hirsch finally joined the Rams in 1949, he became a star, scoring two touchdowns in his first career game. In 1951, he set the NFL record with 1,495 receiving yards which stood for almost 20 years and his average of 124.6 yards per game has only ever been bested by two players. Hirsch was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1968.

Dec 3, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams right guard Joe Scibelli (71) and left guard Tom Mack (65) look to block for running back Les Josephson (34) as he carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the 1967 season. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-Imagn Images | David Boss-Imagn Images

5. 1966 - OL Tom Mack, 2nd Overall

Mack was selected with the 2nd overall pick in 1966 and ended his career as one of the best offensive linemen in Rams history. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. With Mack, the Rams won eight division titles and reached four NFC Championship games.

The iconic Los Angeles Rams \"Fearsome Foursome\" - Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier and Deacon Jones - are considered by many to be \"the most dominant defensive line in foot in football history.\" Photos provided Rch1brd 12 11 2017 Rch 1 A002 2017 12 10 Img 636481755535844957 F 1 1 4ukh5rgc L1147794197 Img 636481755535844957 F 1 1 4ukh5rgc 1 | Palladium-Item File

4. 1962 - DL Merlin Olsen, 3rd Overall

Merlin Olsen is simply an iconic player in franchise history. Selected third overall in 1962, Olsen was actually the second of two Rams picks in the first round. Quarterback Roman Gabriel was taken second overall by the Rams with the pick before. Olsen was part of the iconic Fearsome Foursome defensive line along with Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. He made the Pro Bowl 14 times, which trails only Tom Brady.

Oct 1980; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jack Youngblood (85) during the 1980 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

3. 1971 - DE Jack Youngblood, 20th Overall

Throughout the 1970s, Youngblood was the face of the Rams franchise. He was part of the second iteration of the Fearsome Foursome alongside Fred Dryer, Merlin Olsen, and Larry Brooks. Led by Youngblood and the defense, the Rams made the Super Bowl in 1979. Youngblood famously played through the playoffs that season with a fractured left fibula and also participated in the Pro Bowl.

Sep 23, 2001; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Orlando Pace (76) in action against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Andre Carter (96) at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

2. 1997 - OT Orlando Pace, 1st Overall

When analysts talk about the Greatest Show on Turf, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt, and Isaac Bruce lead the conversation. However, the Greatest Show on Turf does not exist without Orlando Pace. Pace protected Warner’s blind side and became a staple at left tackle. In 1998, he became the first Rams offensive tackle to make a Pro Bowl since Jackie Slater. While injuries took their toll late in Pace’s career, from 1997-2005, Pace was among best left tackles in football.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after hitting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he threw on fourth down forcing a turnover on downs with the less than a minute to play in 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2686 | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. 2014 - DT Aaron Donald, 13th Overall

At the end of the day, it’s hard to beat the greatest player in franchise history. Unlike others on this list who were drafted inside the top 10, Donald fell to the 13th overall pick. Despite having three first-round picks on the defensive line already, the Rams drafted Donald and never looked back. Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Rams. In 2021, he proved his value, making the game-clinching plays in the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl.