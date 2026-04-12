The 10 Greatest First-Round Picks in Rams History -- The Ones Who Changed Everything
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Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have only made one pick in the first round. While they traded away one of their first-round picks earlier this offseason, the Rams still hold the 13th overall pick and it’s safe to say they will pick in the first round in less than two weeks. With the NFL Draft getting closer, let’s take a look at some of the best first-round picks in Rams history.
10. 2015 - RB Todd Gurley, 10th Overall
An argument could be made for players like Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds or Roman Gabriel to make this list. However, Todd Gurley at his peak is one of the best players in franchise history. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and was on his way to a repeat in 2018 before suffering a knee injury. Had Gurley been able to stay healthy, he may have ended up a Hall of Fame player. It’s fair to wonder if things would have been different in Super Bowl 53 had Gurley been healthy.
9. 2004 - RB Steven Jackson, 24th Overall
The Rams have a long history of running backs. Looking to pair someone with Marshall Faulk late in his career, Steven Jackson was taken 24th overall in 2004. Jackson finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His best season came in 2006 when he had over 2,300 yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately for Jackson, he played on a lot of bad Rams teams and wasn’t able to experience team success.
8. 1999 - WR Torry Holt, 6th Overall
Holt became a core member of the Greatest Show on Turf. With the sixth overall pick, the Rams took the wide receiver out of NC State. Holt scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 34 to put the Rams up, 16-0, against the Tennessee Titans. He spent 10 years in St. Louis with eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Holt is still looking to punch his ticket into the Hall of Fame.
7. 1983 - RB Eric Dickerson, 2nd Overall
While Steven Jackson may have the stats, Dickerson is widely considered the greatest running back in Rams franchise history. He only spent a little over four years with the Rams, but his 1984 season is still considered one of the best seasons for a running back in NFL history. Dickerson rushed for an NFL record 2,105 yards and 14 touchdowns. Following a contract dispute, Dickerson was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987.
6. 1945 - Elroy ‘Crazy Legs’ Hirsch, 5th Overall
The Rams selected Hirsch fifth overall in the 1945 NFL Draft, but he played for the Cleveland Rockets of the All-America Football Conference because of his relationship with Dick Hanley. When Hirsch finally joined the Rams in 1949, he became a star, scoring two touchdowns in his first career game. In 1951, he set the NFL record with 1,495 receiving yards which stood for almost 20 years and his average of 124.6 yards per game has only ever been bested by two players. Hirsch was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1968.
5. 1966 - OL Tom Mack, 2nd Overall
Mack was selected with the 2nd overall pick in 1966 and ended his career as one of the best offensive linemen in Rams history. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. With Mack, the Rams won eight division titles and reached four NFC Championship games.
4. 1962 - DL Merlin Olsen, 3rd Overall
Merlin Olsen is simply an iconic player in franchise history. Selected third overall in 1962, Olsen was actually the second of two Rams picks in the first round. Quarterback Roman Gabriel was taken second overall by the Rams with the pick before. Olsen was part of the iconic Fearsome Foursome defensive line along with Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. He made the Pro Bowl 14 times, which trails only Tom Brady.
3. 1971 - DE Jack Youngblood, 20th Overall
Throughout the 1970s, Youngblood was the face of the Rams franchise. He was part of the second iteration of the Fearsome Foursome alongside Fred Dryer, Merlin Olsen, and Larry Brooks. Led by Youngblood and the defense, the Rams made the Super Bowl in 1979. Youngblood famously played through the playoffs that season with a fractured left fibula and also participated in the Pro Bowl.
2. 1997 - OT Orlando Pace, 1st Overall
When analysts talk about the Greatest Show on Turf, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt, and Isaac Bruce lead the conversation. However, the Greatest Show on Turf does not exist without Orlando Pace. Pace protected Warner’s blind side and became a staple at left tackle. In 1998, he became the first Rams offensive tackle to make a Pro Bowl since Jackie Slater. While injuries took their toll late in Pace’s career, from 1997-2005, Pace was among best left tackles in football.
1. 2014 - DT Aaron Donald, 13th Overall
At the end of the day, it’s hard to beat the greatest player in franchise history. Unlike others on this list who were drafted inside the top 10, Donald fell to the 13th overall pick. Despite having three first-round picks on the defensive line already, the Rams drafted Donald and never looked back. Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Rams. In 2021, he proved his value, making the game-clinching plays in the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl.
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow bgmediaSI