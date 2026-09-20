Puka Nacua Trending Toward Missing Rams’ Monday Night Game vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Rams could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua on Monday night against the New York Giants. Nacua showed up on the injury report this week with a hip injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday NFL Countdown that Nacua is more likely to be sidelined on Monday against the Giants than he is to suit up and play through his injury.

Schefter: Puka Nacua (hip) trending in "wrong way" to play Week 2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

Nacua didn’t start the week on the injury report but had something with his hip pop up on Friday. The Rams’ wide receiver didn’t practice on Friday or Saturday and was listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Giants.

Head coach Sean McVay noted that Nacua’s injury was different from the psoas injury that he had managed toward the end of the preseason. McVay didn’t sound too concerned about Nacua’s status for the game during his Saturday media availability. However, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday, "I think if he’s going to end up playing he has to do something to convince them that he’s good to go."

“He felt good but didn't feel totally like himself,” McVay said. “His ability to be able to open up and really hit full speed wasn't 100 percent, so he had some soreness in there, and so that's why we've been smart with him the last couple of days.”

If the Rams are without Nacua, it will be a huge blow to the offense. While Nacua is out, the Rams will also be missing his backup, wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Whittington was listed on this week’s injury report with a quadriceps injury and is doubtful.

The absence of Nacua and Whittington will leave the Rams quite thin at the wide receiver position. While the offense will still have Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith would be the two players behind him. It could also mean CJ Daniels and Tutu Atwell are active for Monday’s game.

Without Nacua and Whittington, the Rams will likely be relying heavily on their tight ends and running game against the Giants. Last season, when the Rams were without Nacua, they had one of their more efficient games on offense. In Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams scored five touchdowns en route to a 35-7 victory. In that game, eight of Stafford’s 22 completions went to a tight end, and Colby Parkinson led the team with three receptions for 47 yards.

As the Rams head into Monday’s game, they are facing the possibility of an 0-2 start to the season. If the Rams are going to get their first win, they are going to have to find a way to do so without their best offensive playmaker in Nacua.

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