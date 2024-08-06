Rams Expected to Sign Former Patriots' OL Amid Offensive Line Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign former New England Patriots offensive lineman Conor McDermott, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
The expected signing of McDermott comes amid a series of injuries to the Rams offensive line during training camp so far. The Rams are dealing with injuries along the offensive line to Jonah Jackson, Alaric Jackson, and Rob Havenstein at the moment.
Jonah is dealing with a bruised scapula injury while Alaric and Havenstein are working through ankle injuries. All three offensive linemen are currently listed as week-to-week with their injuries. The Rams are hopeful that all three of these offensive linemen will be ready in time for the regular season but are unsure of their exact timetable to return.
The injured offensive line was exposed during the Rams' joint practice Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. While it was only a practice, the Chargers pass rush was able to break through the line and get to quarterback Matthew Stafford on multiple occasions.
Protecting Stafford and blocking for the run game are two keys for the Rams' offense this season, especially with Stafford's lack of mobility and an improved running back featuring Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, making depth at the position important.
McDermott would join the Rams after spending his entire career so far in the AFC East. The former sixth-round pick out of UCLA spent his rookie offseason with the Patriots before he was waived and signed with the Buffalo Bills. He spent two years with the Buffalo Bills, before getting waived by the team in October of 2019.
After his time with the Bills, McDermott signed with the New York Jets, where he spent nearly three seasons. He signed with the Patriots off the Jets' practice squad in November of 2022, and signed a two-year extension with the team in 2023. McDermott began the 2023 season on the injured reserve, but appeared in six games during the season. McDermott was released by the Patriots in April.
The 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman has spent the majority of his time going back and forth between the practice squad, the active roster, and getting waived. It's possible the Rams only plan to bring him in for depth during the offseason and preseason games, or that there is room for him to carve out a larger role on the team amid the injuries they currently have.