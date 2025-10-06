5 Lessons Rams Learned From Ravens Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to spend their weekend away from football action due to playing on Thursday. That allowed the Rams to get a sneak peak on the Baltimore Ravens, their opponent this upcoming week, and learned a lot after the Ravens' 44-10 defeat to the Texans.
1. The Ravens depth isn't a strong as prior years
Before we dive into this, I must recognize the fact that the Ravens' roster is littered with injuries with many of their top players missing the game. However, in the past, the Ravens would always have a massive reserves.
Those reserves are being depleted and the Ravens can't keep reenforcing their roster. We've finally reached the limit of the Ravens' talented front office and as a result, if the Rams are able to induce more snaps in the game, the more stressed the roster will be and thus, they will break at the center.
2. Todd Monken's offense doesn't suit Cooper Rush
While the offense is built for Lamar Jackson and he's one of one, the struggles of the transition were as clear as day. The Rams have three keys. Put hands on Derrick Henry at the line of scrimmage, contain Zay Flowers and protect the deep shot.
Force the Ravens to play small ball and force them to actually go on a drive. They've proven they can't sustain one. While easy to write, Monken will be conjuring up something new to save his job so the Rams do not have this in the bag.
3. Terrance Ferguson would carve up the Ravens defense
Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, a former Rams assistant, used a complex passing attack to carve up the depleted Ravens' secondary. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who was utalized in a variety of positions, hauled in five catches for 60 yards.
He was the knife through the center of the defensive secondary that either opened up a passing lane for him or force the Ravens to surrender another lane to a different pass catcher.
Ferguson is smoother than Schultz.
4. Byron Young is the key to victory
The Ravens offensive line is bad when they don't have Lamar Jackson performing fifteen step drop backs to give him enough space to manuvor into opening space for throws. The Ravens have countered by moving the pocket to Cooper Rush's right or left so if there's one fact, it's that Byron Young is the key to victory.
Let Josaiah Stewart drop into coverage and let Young hunt. Young is able to collapse the pocket, corral a moving Rush, and be schemed up to the advantage of the Rams. He will force early throws and he will get his sacks.
5. Always take the points
The Ravens offense can't score enough to win a shootout and the Ravens defense isn't healthy enough to continuously stop drives. Take points when they present themselves, extend possession leads, and grind this game on the way to win number four.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE