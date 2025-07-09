What Does Success in 2025 Look Like for Blake Corum?
It has already been a year since the Los Angeles Rams drafted Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 draft, and safe to say that he did the most with what limited snaps he was given and showed flashes of excellence.
The 2025 season continues to get closer day by day, and as Corum approaches his sophomore season in the NFL, what does success look like for him next season? He's still the backup behind Kyren Williams, which means he'll still be playing in a limited role, but what type of jump would he have to make for the Rams to feel confident about him moving forward?
In all honesty, I can't answer that as I'm not Sean McVay or another offensive coordinator who deals with these players day in and day out, but I can speculate on what benchmarks he'd have to hit in his sophomore season that would inspire confidence from the Rams.
In Corum's rookie season, he didn't deal with injury until the playoffs, so he got quite a bit of experience. In 17 games, he carried the ball 58 times for 207 yards, with his longest rush all season only being 12 yards. He was also targeted eight times with the ball in the air, hauling in seven receptions for 58 yards.
When looking at his film, his strengths stand out in that he's a physical running back despite being 5'8", and his legs continue to move even when met with contact. This results in a running back the Rams can hand the ball off to and be sure that he'll fight for every yard he gets.
He has an impressive jump cut and agility when initially given the ball, but that speed begins to wind down the further he runs down the field. He has a lot of similarities to Williams, so how can Corum put some distance between them?
No matter what happens, unless there's an injury, Williams will finish the season with more all-purpose yards than Corum. He'll have more opportunities and has already established himself in this offense. I think a successful 2025 for Corum means getting his first career touchdown and ending the season with anywhere from three to six total touchdowns.
If Corum is able to hit 500 yards, I think that would show a significant jump and make the Rams' decision to extend Williams that much harder. He can achieve that by the Rams using him more often in the passing game.
His quickness in the five-to-ten-yard range works excellently when Matthew Stafford has to get the ball out quickly and for screen plays. This is dependent on the Rams and less on Corum, but I would think they use him more as a receiving back than they would a pure running back.
He's showcased that he does the most with how many carries he's given, and he's an intriguing player the Rams should consider giving an expanded role in their offense. A successful 2025 for Corum looks like 500 all-purpose yards, with at least three touchdowns, and him having a bigger role in their offense moving forward.
