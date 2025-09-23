Ram Digest

Sean McVay Shares Confusing Message About Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has been sparingly targeted this season

Brock Vierra

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has had five years to answer the simple question of how he will get the ball to Tutu Atwell, and he hasn't. McVay was asked again on Monday and provided little clarity regarding his approach.

McVay on Atwell

“He's doing what he can control," stated McVay. "I think in a lot of instances, our job is to try to be able to win the game. There are a couple chances and some things that you try to call to get guys involved. Ultimately, our job is to play the game how it unfolds. I've been really impressed with just the way that he's handled himself. Our job is to move the ball and score points. We moved the ball pretty well I thought offensively yesterday."

"There were a couple chances that we didn't. Tutu did what he could control within the framework of what was asked of him yesterday. I love Tutu. I think a lot of stuff is made of just trying to maximize guys and there's only one football. I appreciate the heck out of the way that he's approached it. I have been pleased with some of the different things that we were able to do yesterday offensively and we'll keep growing from it and I want to try to be able to figure out a way to get him involved. It still is about moving the ball, scoring points and those are the things that I'm the most interested in while still taking advantage of guy's skill sets. I really have been appreciative of how he's handled it.”

My Take

I think that was the professional way of saying we don't need Tutu Atwell right now. McVay is a class act and part of that act is never saying anything bad about his guys...all his guys. It's why the Rams function with the efficiency that they do.

McVay keeps things in-house, so whenever he starts to say how much he loves a guy or starts commenting on professionalism, that's a nice way of saying nothing is going to change. Jonah Jackson as a prime example.

And that's okay. Maybe there's a long-term vision for Atwell, maybe Atwell is the "break in case of needing to take the top off a defense instantly" tool and that's also okay.

Atwell's targets aren't likely to improve but maybe one day they might. I don't know, I've given up on trying to find reason with this situation.

Here's what I know. Atwell is in fact a true professional; he's a bona fide Ram through and through. When the team needed him to step up he did, and perhaps his role is to bail the Rams out if Davante Adams or Puka Nacua goes out.

Maybe the Rams haven't played a team or gave Stafford the time to try and target Atwell downfield.

Who knows? But these are the facts. Atwell was heroic in the Rams' week 3 game against the 49ers last season and if the team wants to win in the playoffs, they'll need speed.

The Rams play the 49ers in less than two weeks. Let's see what happens.

