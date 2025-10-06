Rams Have a New Threat in 49ers Quarterback
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams recently learned that Mac Jones isn't one to play with and if he continues to operate as the starter while Brock Purdy remains out due to injury, the path to the NFC West lays in his hands.
Jones was phenomenal in the Rams loss, playing his brand of football as he continually exposed the holes in the Rams' coverage, created by the challenge of covering all the 49ers' weapons.
Here's the lessons learned by Los Angeles
Once upon a time, the University of Alabama had a quarterback controversy that Mac Jones was attached to. Under Nick Saban, Alabama possessed two remarkable quarterbacks named Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Sitting at third was Jones. All three men would become the starter of the Crimson Tide. All three men would start a National Championship game. Jones is the only one to start and finish a National Championship game and win.
Despite any criticisms waged against Jones, he's proven that if he has a competent offensive coordinator, he's a really good quarterback. He had Steve Sarkisian at Alabama. Both men won a National Championship together while Jones helped Sarkisian land the Texas head coaching job.
In New England, he had Josh McDaniels and was a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie, leading the Patriots to their last playoff appearance in the Bill Belichick era. McDaniels would earn the Raiders job because of Jones' efforts while some believed he would take the Patriots back to heights once claimed by Tom Brady.
However, Belichick ruined Jones and his reputation by having the most unequipped offensive coordinators in history in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia, a career defensive coordinator, is the current defensive coordinator at Ohio State, proving he's not an offensive coach. Judge is a Special Teams coach by trade.
A checked out Doug Pederson didn't do him any favors in Jacksonville.
But now that Jones is back with Shanahan, this is the most competent, confident version of Jones witnessed since his National Championship season. For the first time in his NFL career, Jones is winning and enjoying the experience of what winning means.
One could say the only reason he was good at Alabama was that he targeted either DeVonta Smith, who Smith opened up, or handed the ball of to Najee Harris. I would say how is that different from what Jones is doing now?
This is a player who is hitting his stride after finally finding his element. The Rams have been warned, the West runs through San Francisco and Jones' arm this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE