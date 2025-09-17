Sean McVay Details Rams' Plan for Terrance Ferguson
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to unleash their highest draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft through two games as Sean McVay oversees his development plan for tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Ferguson is McVay's newest tool to penetrate defenses as he naturally creates a disadvantage for whoever covers him. However, Ferguson still needs to become an NFL-quality player, so with fans clamoring for more of the rookie, I asked McVay about the plan for Ferguson moving forward.
McVay on Ferguson
On Monday, I asked McVay what the future looks like for Ferguson.
“We'll see," stated McVay. "I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down. Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday. The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job."
"I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”
Matthew Stafford has Been Impressed
Right before the start of the season, I asked Matthew Stafford for his thoughts on Ferguson.
“He's done a nice job," stated Stafford. "Obviously missed a little bit of time there in training camp. Having him back out there the last week and a half has been great. He has a ton of talent. A guy that's figuring out the NFL, understanding where he fits in in our offense but he's got a bunch of guys in that room to really lean on to help show him the way. I’m just happy to have him on our team, really talented kid and a person that cares about football, cares about our team, so we'll take him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE