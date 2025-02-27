Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Rams' QB Situation
The Los Angeles Rams are somewhat in a state of flux right now, as they currently do not know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025.
That wasn't something anyone really expected at the end of this past season, as the general consensus was that Matthew Stafford would be under center for the Rams once again next September.
However, circumstances have changed, and now, Los Angeles has given Stafford permission to seek a trade this offseason.
But will the Rams really trade Stafford, or is this all just a bit of a show right now?
There still stands a good chance that the 37-year-old is playing quarterback for Los Angeles in 2025, and ESPN's Seth Walder actually thinks that Stafford will still be taking snaps for the Rams.
"This could look foolish in retrospect, yet I'm skeptical the Stafford trade rumors will result in an actual move. Does 37-year-old Stafford really want to go to a rebuilding team like the Giants at this stage of his career?" Walder wrote.
It makes sense. Most of the teams that need a quarterback right now are not close to winning. Yes, the Giants actually do have some legitimate offensive talent in the form of players like wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy, but they have too many holes as a team.
The only genuinely appealing option to Stafford would probably be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"And would the Rams, fresh off threatening the Eagles in the divisional round, really want to start over at QB?" Walder continued. "From the outside, I wonder whether this situation can simply be solved with more money."
The Rams and Stafford did come to an agreement on a contract restructure last offseason, so it will be interesting to see if the same thing occurs this time around. That being said, part of the problem could be that Los Angeles doesn't want to pay him for his declining production.
The fact of the matter is that Stafford was not great this past year, as he finished with 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bad? Hardly not, but certainly not elite.
The Rams may be searching for a younger, more dynamic answer at the position, but like Walder said, we'll see if anything actually comes of it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE