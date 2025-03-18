Should Rams Have Interest in Former Jet?
The Los Angeles Rams splashes this offseason have been small but mighty. They added a new veteran wide receiver in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, brought back quarterback Matthew Stafford and boosted some pieces on the defense. However, the franchise might not be done just yet.
The Rams won the NFC West division last season and only added pieces to predictably get them the same result this upcoming season. But one area that the franchise could look into building around a tad more is the defense, regardless of all the up and coming stars that made their debuts last season.
According to a recent prediction made by Cory Woodroof of For The Win, the Rams would bring in veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley to fill some holes left by departed free agents. The veteran Mosley has been a reliable piece to both the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets over his career.
"Mosley is the kind of veteran leader in the middle of the defense who could help a Rams team trying to contend for a championship. He could immediately slot in next to Omar Speights at linebacker," Woodroof wrote.
It could be a gamble for the Rams to bring in the veteran given the injuries he sustained last season. Injuries that kept him out of 13 games for the Jets last season, breaking his full game participation stretch that spanned from 2022-2023.
During his time as a Jet however, Mosley collected 503 total tackles, with three seasons in a row collecting over 100 total tackles. As Woodroof stated, the veteran Mosley could slide right next to up-and-coming linebacker Omar Speights, who had a nice rookie campaign himself.
After losing Christian Rozeboom to free agency, the move might be one for the front office to consider. After all, Mosley has a ton of accolades to his resume since debuting in 2014. The five time Pro Bowler has shown that when he is healthy, he is a dangerous player for opponents to see face to face.
The new Jets head coach in Aaron Glenn had this to say surrounding the release of the veteran linebacker, hopefully boosting his chances at landing elsewhere.
"From everything we learned about C.J., he is a passionate leader who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates. We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career."
