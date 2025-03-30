What Is Stetson Bennett's Future With the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams used a fourth-round pick two years ago on University of Georgia legend Stetson Bennett to see if he showed any promise in the NFL. Well, he'll be entering his third year with the team and has yet to see any playing time in the regular season at all.
What's crazy is that the Rams drafted Bennett before they drafted Puka Nacua, and he's been a bonafide star for their offense. Bennett still has two years on his rookie contract, but those years perfectly coincide with Matthew Stafford's restructured contract, aka their Super Bowl window.
In the next two years, there's no way that Bennett will take the starting job, especially when they're trying to compete for a Super Bowl. Even in the case of Stafford getting injured, I'm sure the Rams would be much more comfortable rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback.
Bennett has no foreseeable future with the team, and in many mock drafts, they are expected to take a quarterback sometime in the upcoming NFL draft. This does not bode well for his future with the Rams, as more likely than not, he won't see any playing time with the team for the duration of his rookie contract.
Not playing at all in your first four years in the NFL is already bad enough, but it gets even worse for Bennett. He came in as a rookie with a lot of experience. He spent many seasons playing in college, and by the time next season rolls around, he'll be 28 years old.
That's older than players like Jordan Love, and he'll be just as old as players like Kyler Murray. Both of those players have had significant time to show other NFL teams the type of players they are, but in the case of Bennett, he is a complete enigma to other NFL teams.
Bennett will be close to 30 by the time his rookie contract is up, and I don't see why the Rams would resign him, especially if they're thinking about drafting Stafford's replacement in the NFL draft. His career may not be over, but it's not looking too bright for him with the Rams.
