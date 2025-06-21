Rams’ QBs Must Be More Versatile in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams may have one of the best quarterback rooms, all things considered. They have a star in Matthew Stafford, who has led them to a Super Bowl before and is hoping to do so once again in 2025.
They have the best backup quarterback in the league in Jimmy Garoppolo, who's now on his second stint with the Rams as he gets more and more familiar with Sean McVay's offense. Finally, they have Stetson Bennett, who has yet to make his NFL debut but has a ton of experience to rely on from college and has soaked up all the information he can on the bench.
All together, the Rams are set up for success no matter who's taking the snaps for them in their offense, but they'd of course prefer Stafford and his excellent play on the field. Stu Jackson, senior staff writer for therams.com, breaks down what McVay is looking for from his signal callers in 2025.
"Building on the old, and becoming familiar with the new in the offense. It's not going to be a radically different vision, but McVay earlier this year said he wanted greater versatility, regardless of personnel, after the shortcomings experienced by Los Angeles' offense last season", said Jackson.
Stafford gives them their best chance of winning, but I'd argue that he isn't their most versatile quarterback. He's not a threat to run the ball consistently and is prone to make some lapses in judgment from time to time.
Their most versatile quarterback may be Bennett, as crazy as that is to say. He's not a known runner, but certainly has more upside rushing the ball than either Stafford or Garoppolo, and he can launch the ball downfield.
I don't think Bennett will be leap-frogging Garoppolo for the backup quarterback position, but it is something to think about for next season. Bennett's future as the Rams' young quarterback will be in jeopardy with the 2026 NFL draft, so I'd expect him to approach 2025 with a do-or-die mentality.
"The ability to successfully bring that to life starts with collaboration between McVay and the team's passers, especially Stafford, and the quarterbacks' ownership of that process".
The Rams offense is in good hands regardless of who's throwing the ball, and that's the beauty of Sean McVay's offense. If they want to push past their limit as a team, the quarterbacks will all have to play better than ever before and be ready for any opportunity that comes their way.
