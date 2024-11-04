The Next Four Games Can Make Or Break Rams' Season
After beating the Seattle Seahawks on the road Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their division win also took them from last place in the NFC West to second place behind the Arizona Cardinals.
Still, plenty of weeks remain in the season for the Rams to potentially make even more progress.
Los Angeles started the season 1-4 with injuries to many of their biggest stars and best players. The first five games could not have gone much worse than it did. However, in their first five games of the season, the Rams played three of the teams in the NFC North, one of the best divisions in football.
Technically, it would be difficult to find many teams with more challenging first six games of the season than the Rams. Injuries and the strength of their schedule set the Rams back.
Still, they kept working hard until they faced the right team at the right time, the disappointing Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams beat the Raiders at home and then rattled off two more wins. One of those wins came against the Minnesota Vikings, one of the best teams in the National Football League.
After fighting their way from 1-4, to 4-4, the Rams now turn their attention to their upcoming slate of games. Next week, they play the 2-6 Miami Dolphins, the 2-7 New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 2-7 New Orleans Saints.
While anything can happen on any given Sunday around the NFL, those are all winnable games. The obvious outlier is the Rams' matchup against the Eagles, a game in which the Eagles could be favored. However, the matchup between the Rams and Eagles being played at SoFi Stadium could be a difference-maker.
Already on a three-game winning streak, the Rams could go 4-0 over the next four games and move to 8-4. Or, they could go 3-1 and move to 7-5. Both records would be a far cry from the direction the Rams were headed in after their 1-4 start to the season.
The Rams' schedule is setting up nicely, giving them a chance to peak at the right time of the season. They must find a way to collect wins over the next four weeks.
