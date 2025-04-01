A Veteran Defender the Los Angeles Rams Should Consider
The Los Angeles Rams dropped a close playoff game to the Philadelphia Eagles and entered the offseason focused on building a roster that could compete with the best in the league. After narrowly losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Rams are hungry for a breakthrough.
Los Angeles has already made multiple moves this offseason that have improved the roster. However, to go from really good to great, the Rams will undoubtedly need to add more this offseason. The draft is on the way and the Rams still have time to add players in free agency.
The Pro Football Network recently listed the best landing spots for a few top free agents remaining in this free agency cycle. PFN noted that veteran defender Za'Darius Smith could be a legitimate possibility this offseason, for a Rams team that is gunning for a trip to the Super Bowl.
"It was also going to be difficult to try to get by on the defensive end immediately following the Aaron Donald era given the lack of draft capital and it showed in a unique way last season," PFN said.
PFN noted that the Rams' pressure rate when not blitzing has declined in Donald's absence, which makes the addition of Smith more worth the Rams' consideration this offseason. The Rams have a young and talented defense that could use the help of an established veteran like Smith.
"As expected, the Rams posted a below average pressure rate when not blitzing, an area where Donald’s presence was missed in a direct manner. They were, however, elite in terms of generating heat when blitzing (fourth in pressure rate) – they were able to scheme up successful situations," PFN said.
"The addition of Smith would, theoretically, bolster a spot of weakness and that would only strengthen their upside when bringing the heat. Los Angeles is going to be in win-now mode as long as Matthew Stafford is on this roster and a move like this would elevate their defensive ceiling."
The Rams appear focused on one goal and that is getting back to the Super Bowl. While there is no crystal ball that will how things will turn out in the future, th Rams are giving themselves a chance to be special. Adding Smith would continue that trend in Los Angeles.
