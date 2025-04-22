Would this Draft Day Trade Make Sense For Rams?
Jared Verse lit a powder keg on fire, making his feelings about the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans known last January before both teams met in an NFC Divisional Round showdown.
Verse went on the record to Gary Klein of the LA Times saying “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” Verse went on to say “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”
Verse went out and shined against Philadelphia, making the NFL's best offensive line seem penetrable. The Eagles picked up the win and eventually the Super Bowl.
If the Rams wish to wash the bitter taste of defeat out of their mouth and if the Eagles hope to retain their title, they could pull of a controversial trade in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It wouldn't be the first time the Eagles have done a deal with a hated opponent. In 2021, the Eagles agreed to send their 12th and 84th picks to the Dallas Cowboys for the 10th overall selection. Dallas walked away with Micah Parsons and Chauncey Golston, selections that should have made Dallas the winners of the trade.
The Eagles selected Heisman winner and two-time National Champion Devonta Smith, the man who scored the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl LIX.
In Chad Reuter's full seven-round mock draft, the Eagles look to build on their roster, trading their picks 32 and 64 for the Rams' selections at 26 and 90.
The Eagles draft Walter Nolen with pick 26, a replacement for Milton Williams while the Rams select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at 32.
"Tutu Atwell might get more playing time than Burden would in L.A. in 2025, but Burden's ability to avoid or run through defenders' tackle attempts should intrigue the Rams." Wrote Reuter. "Opposing defensive coordinators, on the other hand, might be nauseous trying to deal with Burden, Atwell, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua."
It's hard to allow Philadelphia to get Walter Nolen but they'll likely get him anyway. This trade gives the Rams picks at 32, 64 (which they used on Oregon tight end Terrence Ferguson), and 101. Those could be three Super Bowl winning selections.
A lot for the Rams to consider.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and let us know what you think about this trade.
Please let us know if you would make this deal when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE