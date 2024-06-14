Ravens Alumni Return For Unprecedented Reunion
The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to welcoming back former players, but never before on a scale like they managed this week.
On Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp, the Ravens hosted more than 60 team alumni for an unprecedented two-day reunion. Every Ravens player with at least one credited season in Baltimore was welcome to attend, and the turnout was simply fantastic.
"The Ravens do a great job - [specifically director of legacy engagement] Matt Little with the Ravens alumni – does a great job. All of our people do," coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday. "We have a cookout out here now. Kids are playing touch football or tackle football, and everybody is having a great time, so [we're] really enjoying that. Once a Raven, always a Raven. It really is a family-type of organization, and when you see the guys back with smiles on their faces who want to introduce their kids to you ... Our players go over, take a minute to meet their kids and sign autographs and do pictures to me is what it's all about."
Kamar Aiken, a former receiver who played in Baltimore from 2014-2016, has largely stayed away from football since he retired in 2018. In returning to the team he spent the largest portion of his career with, Aiken realized how much he missed the game.
"I waited too long. I should have come back sooner," Aiken said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. "It's good. It's been a good feeling, good atmosphere, good everything since we've been back. Excited to be back. They've treated us no better than I could imagine them treating us, to be honest.
"It's been nothing but love. The kids [are] having fun. It's just been a good time. It's good to be back. Good to smell the grass. Good to be out here watching these guys compete, run around. Good to see familiar faces."
Former Ravens players from the franchise's inception in 1996 all the way to 2016 were in attendance, including notable names such as former 1,000-yard receiver Torrey Smith and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones.
For everyone in attendance, it was an experience they won't soon forget.
"It definitely ages you, seeing people's kids. The kids who were babies are growing up and getting ready to go to college and all that stuff," former Ravens defensive tackle Dwan Edwards said. "It's amazing. Life's amazing.
"You don't get those opportunities. To get us all together has been great."
