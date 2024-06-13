Ravens Rookie Misses Final Minicamp Practice
As the Baltimore Ravens wind down mandatory minicamp on Thursday, one promising rookie is noticeably not participating.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, cornerback T.J. Tampa is watching Thursday's practice from the sidelines. The fourth-round pick from Iowa State has been a consistent presence throughout the offseason, so his absence may raise some eyebrows.
Tampa, 22, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season after recording 44 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He was projected to go much higher than the Ravens ended up taking him, so he could be a valuable piece in the secondary sooner than later.
Other players not participating in practice include Deonte Harty (personal), Kyle Hamilton (elbow), Nelson Agholor, Keaton Mitchell (knee), Christian Matthew, Adisa Isaac (hamstring), Michael Pierce, Patrick Mekari and Rayshad Nichols. Most of those players were also absent on Wednesday, with Pierce and Mekari being the exceptions.
With this being the final practice for several weeks, the Ravens are reportedly taking it easy on Thursday with no helmets in sight.
After Thursday's practice wraps up, Baltimore has over a month off until training camp begins in late July. That will ramp up into the preseason, and before they know it, the Ravens will be in the thick of the regular season.
