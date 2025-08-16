Former QB Gives Ravens' Lamar Jackson Top Praise
Lamar Jackson wasn't always viewed as the 2x MVP-winning franchise centerpiece that he's since blossomed into.
It was only seven years ago when the raw, run-first quarterback went 32nd in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson played sparingly as a rookie behind veteran starter Joe Flacco, but loudly broke onto the scene in the following season when he won his first MVP behind his league-leading 36 touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards, which remain a career-high of his.
Back then, it was that blistering athleticism with which he churned out wins. He was next to impossible to catch in the open field between his agility, evasiveness and acceleration, but that rushing game along wasn't enough to sustainably maintain that level of play.
Jackson bounced back from a few injury-plagued seasons shortly after the turn of the decade with a more advanced pocket presence, and the league took notice. He's been named as the First Team All-Pro quarterback over the last two years, and has firmly elevated himself into the position's top tier.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky ran down the top 10 quarterbacks at several notable skills required of the position, including arm strength. Jackson was considered among the game's elite in every listed category, getting nods as the fourth-ranked arm by strength, third-most accurate ball-placer, fourth-best at throwing mechanics, third-best decision-maker with the football, second-best pocket presence, best rusher and most capable at second reactions once the ball's been snapped.
Jackson's taken big leaps in most of the first few areas, ascending into a "league of their own" alongside some of the strongest football throwers in the NFL. Orlovsky credited him with making the right reads and consistently hitting them in stride in a way that's manageable for his playmakers. "Jackson led the league in wide-open target percentage, with 34.4% of his throws targeting receivers with 5 or more yards of separation, per NFL Next Gen Stats," former quarterback Orlovsky wrote.
His dominating the last few ground-based categories was less of a surprise, as that's where he's always stood head and shoulders above the field. Orlovsky didn't have to think about who still stood atop the category, clarifying that "I still have Jackson at the top of the list because he is fantastic on called runs and scrambles. Last season, he led quarterbacks in rushing yards (915) and runs for 10 or more yards (37). More than a fourth of his 139 carries went for at least 10 yards."
Jackson's ability to maintain what first made him special has paired well with the steps he's taken in more traditional quarterback traits, with that "chaotic" pocket presence pairing well with the arm to make any throw necessary and decision-making to make up his mind beforehand and on the fly. Those ancillary attributes have, above all else, thrust him into the "best in the world" conversation.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!