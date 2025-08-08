Ravens Rookie Edge Rusher Already Delivering on Hype
The Baltimore Ravens prevailed in their first matchup of the preseason with a 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but that final score wasn't what most fans were ready to fixate on.
This was the first chance many of their young prospects got to demonstrate how they look in an NFL setting and how they stack up against similar levels of competition, even if the Colts and the Ravens don't occupy similar tiers of expectations entering the regular season. Specifically, this was the first time fans got to see the majority of the Ravens' 11 newly-minted rookies playing live snaps.
Few NFL newbies shined as brightly as Mike Green did, as he not only looked worthy of the draft gamble the Ravens took on him, but like a potential impact player from Week 1.
Whispers of his training camp domination leaked into the Ravens' joint practice with the Colts earlier this week, and Green got to demonstrate where all the buzz has come from with four quarterback pressures and three tackles spread over a healthy dose of pass rush snaps. He makes up for what he lacks in height with speed and agility, dusting practice squad offensive linemen with his decisive move set and leveraging his lower center of gravity right under would-be protectors.
He was one of the unquestioned standouts of the evening, even getting a snippet of a highlight play with a crucial pressure that influenced a Colts sack. He may not have ended up with the counting stat, but the process looks like it's all there for the young pass rusher.
Green's already looked like a strong enough prospect to back up some of the loftier comparisons several pundits have thrown at the lineman, who has the luxury to back up his promising signs with an impressive collegiate pedigree.
His preseason opener made Qadry Ismail's comparison for the second round pick seem even more grounded. The former Baltimore wide receiver and WSJ analyst pointed out how much Green reminds him of Elvis Dumervil, the once-great Ravens linebacker who ruled the team's defensive line a decade ago. He set the franchise's single-season sack record at 17 in 2014, the kind of mark Green looks like a candidate to one day contend with.
"[Green's] ability to bend and get around the edge is where the guy that I see is Elvis Dumervil," Ismail said on the “Locked On Ravens” podcast. "Mike Green is the Elvis Dumervil version of this day and age's rush end on the outside. He just dips it so quickly you can't get him. I think for him disrupting the way he was disrupting just spoke volumes."
