Ravens Looking to Extend Three Key Contributors
Even after the rich summer of roster moves they've pulled off and with the offseason approaching its final month, the Baltimore Ravens still have work left to do.
They've had a lot of players to manage between newly-added free agents and incoming draft prospects, and the Ravens have tried locking down some critical members of their championship-contending core when they get a chance to negotiate. They succeeded with some, convincing star running back Derrick Henry to sign up for a few more years in his new home, but still have a few more assets to secure.
ESPN's Dan Graziano pointed out a few of the most pressing extension-eligible candidates looking for some clarity on how they're viewed by the franchise, spending some time with the Ravens at training camp in determining the team is managing their list of priorities.
"The Ravens are working on a few contract extensions they hope to get done by the end of this season, including [Kyle] Hamilton, tight end Isaiah Likely and center Tyler Linderbaum," Graziano reported. "It doesn't sound like anything is imminent with any of those, but don't be surprised if you hear news on one or more of them over the next few months."
Hamilton is one of the best young assets in the NFL, arguably the best safety in the game whose star is still rising. The defensive savant has already accrued multiple All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl appearances in just three seasons, and though Baltimore already picked up his fifth-year option, one of the league's best bargains will soon be looking for the big payday he's owed.
Tyler Linderbaum is similarly critical to the team, but the value he brings to the Ravens is much more subtle than some of the team's flashier playmakers. He, like 2022 draft classmate Hamilton, has already been named to several Pro Bowl games, and he'd be nearly as tough of a replacement for the Ravens to make.
The young center is already rated as one of the best blockers in the league, keeping Jackson's pocket regularly clean. His presence along the offensive line has coincided perfectly with his quarterback's back-to-back superb seasons, which have resulted in two straight First Team All-Pro picks. His option hasn't yet been picked up, meaning his extension would have to get done before he's a free agent at next regular season's end.
Isaiah Likely was the third noteworthy Raven named by Graziano as intriguing extension candidates, yet another hit from that same storied draft class. He's similarly approaching the final year of his rookie deal, meaning the front office is already due for some tough decisions as they suffer from their developmental success. This is to say nothing of Lamar Jackson's own financial requests, making this one team who's moves will be worth paying attention to on and off the field.
