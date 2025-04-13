Analyst: Ravens New WR Was 'Miscast' With Chiefs
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the NFL's best for essentially his entire career, which is why last season was so jarring.
In 16 games with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Hopkins had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, marking his worst statistical season in which he played more than 10 games. He was more productive after the trade to Kansas City, even scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX, but he was still well below his usual output.
Now with the Ravens on a one-year, $5 million deal, Hopkins' expectations aren't super high, but there is hope the 32-year-old can rebound.
During an appearance on "Glenn Clark Radio," NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha said he believes Hopkins will be a much better fit in Baltimore than he was in Kansas City.
"DeAndre Hopkins was miscast in Kansas City, and I think people who are really being honest with themselves when he showed up there understand that," Chadiha said. "You look at Patrick Mahomes and his willingness to throw contested catches throughout his career, he has never been that kind of quarterback. DeAndre Hopkins is exactly that kind of receiver. He's not a fast guy. He's going to try to bully people and use those great hands.
"I do think Baltimore is probably a better fit for him because you have to assume that Lamar Jackson's improvisation is going to be a bigger factor in having opportunities to get open. Derrick Henry's presence, Zay Flowers' presence, all those guys are going to make it easier on him to be able to operate and do certain things. … I think for his skill set, and his savvy, his experience, there is a lot more reason to be excited about him in that offense."
As a contested catch specialist, Hopkins should be right at home in the Ravens' offense. Flowers is more of a smaller and shiftier wideout, and while Rashod Bateman - who was second on the team with nine touchdowns last season - can make contest catches, Hopkins still has more than 20 pounds on him.
If Hopkins can be a strong No. 3 receiver and make big plays in the red zone, he should be a perfect fit in this offense.
