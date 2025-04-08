Ravens WRs Among NFL Greats
DeAndre Hopkins' career likely won't be defined by his time with the Baltimore Ravens, but for at least the upcoming season, he belongs to the team.
Hopkins spent 12 seasons in the NFL before inking a one-year deal with the Ravens last month, and in that time, he has parked himself into No. 21 in the league's all-time receiving yards list.
Hopkins has also found himself among greats in CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo's list of best wide receivers drafted since 2000, coming in at No. 9.
"While injuries have slowed him in recent years, Hopkins was one of the NFL's best receivers during his prime years. He was named to five Pro Bowls over a six-year span, led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2017, and has tallied seven seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving," DeArdo writes.
Another former Ravens receiver popped up on the list as Steve Smith Sr. ended up at No. 7.
"If there's an NFL All-time Underrated Team, Smith would be on it. One of the most productive receivers ever, Smith is eighth all time in career receiving yards. In 2005, Smith won the NFL's "Triple Crown" after catching 103 passes for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns," DeArdo writes.
The other players on the list were Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.
Hopkins could have a chance to pass Smith and the rest of those greats on the list if he has a good year with the Ravens. Playing alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, Hopkins may not be the top target, but Lamar Jackson will look for him in the offense, giving Baltimore another strong dynamic to work with.
