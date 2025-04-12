Ravens' John Harbaugh Among Top NFL Coaches
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL, now entering his 17th season in Charm City. He may also be one of the more divisive coaches in the league.
Almost everyone agrees that Harbaugh is a good coach, but there is a very vocal group that believe him to be overrated and holding the Ravens back. Some of the criticism is warranted given Baltimore's playoff struggles lately, but it's important to keep in mind that he has won a Super Bowl and can do so again if he puts the pieces together.
Patrick Daugherty of Pro Football Talk recognized Harbaugh's accomplishments, ranking him as the third-best coach in the league. Harbaugh is only behind Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay.
"The only way to keep suffering heartbreaking January losses is to make the playoffs every season," Daugherty wrote. "Harbaugh does so by remaining at the league’s analytical vanguard but also throwing it back when necessary. He’s proven a coach can master the EPA implications of 2-point conversions while still giving Derrick Henry 325 regular season carries.
"Harbaugh knows how to win. He doesn’t suddenly forget in the playoffs. There’s just only so much you can do when Brady/Manning/Roethlisberger immediately segues into Mahomes/Allen/Burrow. Harbaugh put it all together in 2012-13. He will do so again before he’s through."
The Ravens' 172 wins since 2008, Harbaugh's first season, are the fourth most in the league in that time. The only teams ahead of them are the New England Patriots (179), Green Bay Packers (173) and Pittsburgh Steelers (172).
Even if the recent postseason struggles are incredibly frustrating, Harbaugh is capable of leading this team to the promised land again. The Ravens clearly believe so at least, as they recently signed him to a three-year extension that keeps him in Baltimore through the 2028 season.
