Four CBs the Ravens Should Trade For
The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes focused on the NFL Draft, which is now less than two weeks away.
The defensive side of the ball will be the likely focal point on Day One, with edge rusher and secondary both representing pressing needs.
Today, the focus is on the cornerbacks. The Ravens have a hole opposite Nate Wiggins on the boundary, and they could look to trade for a veteran to fill that spot. Should that be a path they consider, there are several names they could inquire about.
Amik Robertson, Detroit Lions
This one is interesting because Robertson is largely a slot guy, which is the role Marlon Humphrey is filling at an All-Pro level. Should the Ravens make a move for Robertson, they could have him play outside and keep Humphrey at nickel, or do the opposite and move Humphrey back out to the boundary.
Robertson had a very solid year with the Lions in 2024, especially against the run. He was PFF's fifth-highest graded cornerback in that aspect and had three forced fumbles on the year. Coverage wise, he had seven passes broken up and put an exclamation point on his work when he locked down Justin Jefferson in the final week of the 2024 season, holding him to three catches for 54 yards.
Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns
A trade within the AFC North would be somewhat surprising, especially for a player of Newsome's caliber, but moves like this aren't unheard of. The Philadelphia Eagles traded Donovan McNabb to Washington, and the New England Patriots traded Drew Bledsoe within the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills - it has happened, and at the most important position.
Newsome is coming off somewhat of a down year. He allowed a higher passer rating when targeted compared to 2023. However, the Browns' defense as a whole took a step back, and Newsome had some injury problems during the year. Playing in a secondary featuring Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton would let him play more of a feature role rather than the end-all, be-all in a secondary.
Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs
Watson is coming off a good year in Kansas City despite missing 11 games due to injury. That said, he is also entering the final year of his contract. Considering what we saw the Chiefs do with L'Jarius Sneed in large part because of their confidence in Watson, don't be surprised if they repeat that cycle.
Plus, Kansas City is very good at drafting and developing defensive backs, so it's reasonable to believe Watson could be dealt for the right price.
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Alexander has only played in 14 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Carrington Valentine stepped in and had a great year, so Green Bay will likely be looking to move Alexander.
The 28 year-old can still play, but there is that durability concern, which will drive down the price in terms of trade compensation. A Day Three pick would likely get the deal done, and it's worth doing if Alexander can stay on the field.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!