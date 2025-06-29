Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Ravens' Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews has been the Baltimore Ravens' star tight end for seven years, but now Isaiah Likely is the future at the position.
Likely, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, has gradually become a greater part of the offense each year of his career. Last season, he set new career-highs with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. He's excelled both with and without Andrews on the field, proving that he's ready to take over as the No. 1 tight end.
ESPN's Field Yates went a step further, predicting that Likely will become one of the NFL's best tight ends in the near future.
“I think there’s a chance that we’re talking about Isaiah Likely is one of the eight or 10 best tight ends in football in the next couple of years,” Yates said on NFL Live. “He’s got all the talent in the world, but the Ravens don’t throw the football as much as other offenses do. And of course, Mark Andrews is still there."
“I think at some point we see that segue [from Andrews] and Isaiah Likely becomes a part of an offense that defensive coordinators begin the week and they say, we have to find a way to slow down Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. But Isaiah Likely is not that far down the pecking order of responsibilities.”
Even though the ground game is the Ravens' bread and butter, they know how important it is to have strong production from their tight ends. Hence why they have arguably the best tight end room in the league between Likely, Andrews and third-stringer Charlie Kolar.
Likely is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Ravens will have to pay him very soon. That contract should be well worth it, though, especially if he continues to improve.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!