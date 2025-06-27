Ravens Star Makes Major Life Announcement
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has it all right now. He's earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, he will likely become the NFL's highest-paid safety very soon, and now, he's officially found his forever person.
On Friday, Hamilton announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Reese Damm. The two have been together since they met in high school.
Damm gained notoriety at the 2022 NFL Draft, where she and Hamilton showed off their unique handshake rather than sharing a hug like most couples do at the draft.
“So, my girlfriend and I, Reece, Reece Damm, started dating in sophomore year of high school, and I think we came up with the handshake in junior year or something like that,” Hamilton said at the time. “And so, we’ve just been doing it ever since and we just decided it seemed like the right time to do it.”
Hamilton, 24, has one ring now, but he's still looking for another one this season. The Ravens certainly have the roster to get him that ring, if they can play their best when it counts.
"I think we still have our guys here, and we've got a lot of talent that we retained and brought in," Hamilton told reporters last week. "Obviously, we just got Jaire [Alexander], but I was just talking to Coach [John] Harbaugh ... Just these two days [of minicamp], you can kind of see the trajectory that we think we're on.
"[There's] still a lot of work to be done, obviously, and [it's] going to continue throughout the season. But I mean, we're off to a great start. It seems like we're playing 12-on-11 out there sometimes – no offense to the offense, and they'll probably have a different answer to that – but I think we're clicking really well right now. [We] just [need to] clean up the little mistakes."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!