Ravens' Isaiah Likely Learning from NFL's Best
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best tight end room in the league heading into the 2025 season, with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar all having promising, distinct roles in the offense.
So, when the game's best tight ends come together, it's only appropriate that the Ravens are well represented.
Likely and Kolar are among the 75 players attending this week's Tight End University - an annual summit hosted by longtime stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen - in Nashville, TN. Throughout the event, players will be able to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more," according to TEU's website.
In particular, Likely is enjoying his time in Music City and hopes to bring some valuable lessons back to Baltimore.
"It’s just a blessing that the vets around the league, old or new, really come back to show love and appreciation to tight ends playing now," Likely told Scott Thompson of Fox News Digital. "Whether you have a vet on your team or vet in the league, I mean, this is probably the biggest turnout since I have been here with all the tight ends. After games, before games, pre-games, usually tight ends around the league talk a little bit, but this is really where you get to pick the vets’ brains."
Likely, 25, has impressed through his first three NFL seasons, catching 108 passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns over that time. With Andrews entering his age-30 season, Likely is now in line to be the Ravens' tight end of the future, and be paid as such as well.
He'll look to cement himself in that role this season, and the lessons he's learning at TEU should help him do just that.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!