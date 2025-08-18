Ravens Pass Rusher to Undergo Surgery
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Adisa Isaac will undergo surgery after suffering a dislocated elbow in Saturday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Harbaugh noted that Isaac suffered ligament damage with the dislocation, which lengthened what would've been a relatively fast recovery.
"There was some ligament damage in there with the dislocated elbow," Harbaugh said. "If it had been a dislocated elbow clean it would've been about three weeks. Since it's not, he's going to have to undergo surgery. It's not a season-ender, though. Maybe midway through the season, sometime, he'll have a chance to come back."
Harbaugh also confirmed that Isaac will start the season on injured reserve, which many expected after the injury. As such, he will not count against the 53-man roster limit.
Unfortunately, it's yet another injury setback for Isaac. The 2024 third-round pick from Penn State dealt with multiple injuries throughout his rookie season, limiting him to just four games on the year. He recorded four total tackles (one for loss) while logging 78 snaps (32 defense, 46 special teams).
What makes the injury even worse is that Isaac was having a strong summer up to this point. He even had a sack in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the first of his NFL career.
"[Isaac] looks good," Harbaugh told reporters on June 11. "He's been in the weight room. He lost weight, got kind of trimmed up and did a lot of movement stuff, and then he came back. He started putting it back on the muscle mass a little bit, so he's about probably where you want him now and moving really well, really doing a good job in practice.
"He looks good to me, so it'll be time after this minicamp to see him in pads and all that and see how he does. But, I expect him to play really well. He's talented, and he looks good at this point."
At the very least, Isaac has had to overcome plenty of obstacles before, so he definitely can again.
"Adversity is nothing new for me, and I feel like I'm the same under adversity," Isaac told repotrters. "I just kind of attack it with calmness and a sharp mind, and I feel like tough times don't last. So, it's a matter of just putting my head down, putting the work in, and I know that sooner or later, I'm going to come back on top. It's just a matter of time."
