Ravens Lose Rookie LB to Season-Ending Injury

The Baltimore Ravens' special teams unit will have to forge ahead for the remainder of the season without one of its key contributors. After going down on the opening kickoff of the team's Week 13 Thanksgiving loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie linebacker Chandler Martin exited the game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

While giving health status updates during his postgame press conference, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Nate Wiggins' setback, which will keep him out for only a short time, if at all, but Martin's injury was believed to be "a more serious knee injury."

The following day, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed those initial beliefs by reporting that the first-year defender was expected to go on season-ending injured reserve, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided further detail on the injury, revealing that it is a torn ACL that will require surgery to repair.

This is a very unfortunate development for the undrafted free agent out of Memphis who had made a strong case for permanent promotion from the practice squad in his first two regular-season appearances. In the Ravens' Week 11 and 12 wins over the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, he recorded 5 total tackles on special teams, which led the team over that span.

Martin now faces a lengthy recovery that will likely have him sidelined for most, if not all, of the Ravens' offseason program before he's fully recovered. Since that usually takes about six months and he suffered this injury in late November, his slated return would be June for minicamp at the earliest, but depending on how his rehabilitation process progresses, he'll most likely be sidelined until the start of training camp.

Reinforcements Could Be On the Horizon

The Ravens don't have a shortage of candidates who can step up and play the exclusively special teams role that Martin was playing. Among currently or soon-to-be available options include veteran safety Ar'Darius Washington, second-year safety Sanoussi Kane and fellow undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Higgins, whose knee injury and placement on injured reserve created the opportunity for him to showcase his ability.

Washington is currently on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list while he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the spring. His projected optimistic return date was about this portion of the season in late November and early December.

The former undrafted gem overcame injury and worked his way into a prominent role on defense last year by standing out on special teams. He has recently been spotted by reporters working off to the side during practice and even went through so pre-game warmup workout prior to the Bengals game, so his 2025 debut could be imminent.

Higgins made the initial and final 53-man roster and appeared in each of the Ravens' first nine games before suffering his setback. The former All American from Iowa hadn't played a single snap on defense to date, but had emerged as one of the best special teams players on the team with 6 total tackles and a forced fumble. Fortunately, his knee injury was minor, and Harbaugh said it would only keep him out "a few weeks" so he too could be nearing a return to action.

If neither are able to return following the Ravens mini-bye, they could elect to elevate Kane from the practice squad for the next couple of weeks or three at the most. The 2024 seventh-rounder was one of their top special teamers as a rookie last year, but was overtaken in the pecking order and ultimately replaced on the 53-man roster by undrafted rookie safety Keondre Jackson. After clearing waivers, he was re-signed to the practice squad, where he has been awaiting his next opportunity.

