Former Ravens Pass Rusher Expected to Sign with AFC Team
Former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Matthew Judon has a free-agent visit set up with the Miami Dolphins and is expected to sign with them, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Judon, 33, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played the first five years of his NFL career in Baltimore, recording 235 tackles, 34.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 10 passes defensed.
Judon's best season with the Ravens came in 2019, when he had a career-high 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. That forced them to put the franchise tag on him in 2020 when his rookie deal expired.
However, Judon's production took a bit of a dip the following season and Baltimore let him walk in free agency. He then signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the New England Patriots.
Judon rewarded the Patriots for giving him the payday he was looking for with back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns. In 2021, he notched 12.5 sacks, and in 2022, he recorded a career-best 15.5 sacks.
New England agreed to adjust Judon's contract in 2023, but he suffered a torn lower bicep in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve after recording four sacks in the first four games of the season.
The Patriots then traded Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There he racked up 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one interception.
Judon played college football at Grand Valley State, a Division II school. He redshirted in 2010 and 2013 due to injuries but ultimately spent six years on campus. During that span, he recorded 204 tackles, 34 sacks and 51.5 tackles for loss.
As a senior in 2015, Judon was named first-team All-American and won the Gene Upshaw Award as the best lineman in Division II after recording 20 sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games.
A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Judon is entering the 10th season of his professional career.
