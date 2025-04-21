Ravens Pass Rusher Deemed 'Expendable' Entering NFL Draft
The week of the 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived, yet all remains quiet on the trade front.
The draft is traditionally a time for big trades to take place, but there doesn't seem to be much going on in that department this year. Not only have their been no trades involving first-round picks - with three days until Round 1, this is the closest there have been no trades in the common draft era (since 1967) - but there haven't been too many trades involving big-name players since the start of free agency.
Still, there's plenty of time for that to change before and during the draft, and the Baltimore Ravens could be involved.
ESPN's Adam Schefter named Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh as a player on his rookie contract who could be deemed "expendable" on draft weekend.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick from Penn State, had a slow start to his career with 13 sacks in his first three seasons. He finally broke out in 2024 as he had the second-most sacks on the team with 10, trailing only Kyle Van Noy with 12.5.
The Ravens already picked up Oweh's fifth-year option, so he'll carry a cap hit of around $13.25 million in 2025. However, his future beyond this season is uncertain, so there is a chance the Ravens could sell high.
If they do that, they'd be weakening an already thin edge rusher group, which has been named as one of their biggest remaining needs. That said, there are plenty of strong edge rushers in this class, so they could theoretically retool quickly.
"There are some really talented guys in this draft class, and there are guys that we'll be looking at as first-round guys, second-round guys, third-round guys [or] fourth-round guys we think could come in and compete to play right away or develop and become really good players, so that's exciting for us," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Tuesday. "I think that if you're looking at the offensive line, the defensive line and the outside linebackers as a whole, I would say they are the three strongest positions in the draft class."
