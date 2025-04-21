Four EGDE Prospects Ravens Could Target in First Round
The Baltimore Ravens are slated to return their entire depth chart at outside linebacker from last year and will be getting 2023 undrafted free agent Malik Hamm who missed all of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. However, they have three players set playout the final year of their respective contracts including Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy and 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh who are each coming off career-best seasons in which they reached double-digit sacks for the first time.
Even though adding another edge defender isn't a pressing need for this upcoming season, it could quickly become one in the event of an injury or if only one or neither of Van Noy or Oweh are retained beyond 2025. With that in mind, here is a quartet of prospects at the position who the Ravens could target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 27 overall who could reinforce their depth on the edge as a rookie and carve out a larger role as soon as next season:
Mykel Williams, Georgia
There is a strong chance that the former Bulldog doesn't even make it out of the top 15 let alone the top 20 but he has been linked to the Ravens in recent mock drafts by analysts who are plugged into the league front offices and believe he could slide into the back half of the first round. Williams gritted and played through an ankle injury during his last season in college which kept him from taking his pass rush to the next level but he still managed to record a career-high five sacks.
His floor as a run defender is very high as his impressive length with just over 34-inch arms allows him lockout and set a strong edge. At just 20 years old, not due to turn 21 until after the draft, he is one of the youngest prospects in this year's crop of incoming rookies regardless of position. If he does fall to the Ravens or even gets within reasonable trade-up range, he could develop into an absolute all-around game wrecker under the tutelage of outside linebackers coach and renowned pass-rush guru Chuck Smith.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
What the former Eagle lacks in ideal height and weight, he more than makes up with in terms of length with 34-inch arms, bend and technique as one of the most refined edge rushers in this year's loaded class. Ezeiruaku rebounded in a major from a letdown in 2023 after breaking out the year before by having his most productive season as a senior. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All American after leading the Power-Four conference with a career-high 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
Ezeiruaku will need to bulk up and build up more functional strength to be more of a factor against the run at the next level but he can contribute immediately as a rookie in a rotational role as a situational pass rusher. Some mocks have him not falling out of the top 20, going as high as the mid-to-late teens but there's a chance that despite his more developed pass-rush plan compared to his contemporaries, teams could let concerns about his lack of ideal size allow him to fall to the Ravens. In that case, they wind up striking gold with a prospect from the same program for the second time in the last three years with Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers being the other.
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Opinions on and projections for the former SEC standout have varied throughout the pre-draft process as some analysts are much higher on him than consensus and others are much lower. Three facts that can't be disputed when it comes to Pearce Jr. are that he knows how to get opposing quarterbacks to the ground, he was highly productive in one of the toughest conferences in the country and he is a gifted athlete. In his three seasons with the Volunteers, he racked up 19.5 sacks including 17.5 in the last two years alone to go along with three forced fumbles and 28 tackles for loss.
Pearce Jr. was among the top athletic testers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine back in February, recording the fastest 40-yard dash (4.47) and 10-yard split (1.56) among edge defenders and the fifth-best broad jump (10-foot-3). He shined during the on-field drills as well, showing violent club rip moves and an impressive ability to turn the corner. While he is another prospect who could hear his name called in the top 20, there's just as likely a chance he falls to the Ravens and they turn in a card with his name on it.
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
The Ravens have historically valued production and pedigree over traits and upside without consistent proof of concept. However, they showed they were willing to make a rare exception with Oweh who only had seven sacks in three seasons at Penn State and none in his final year but tested off the charts during the pre-draft process.
Stewart had even less production as a pass rusher during his time as an Aggie with just 4.5 career sacks having never recorded more than 1.5 in a single season. Yet, his rare blend of size, measurables and athleticism resulted in a perfect 10-out-of-10 Relative Athletic Score that compares to the likes of former No. 1 overall picks Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Mario Williams.
Stewart played in a scheme that limited the pass rush impact and production of some of the most elite athletes and top recruits in the nation. However, his biggest issue in college wasn't getting to the quarterback or consistently beating his blockers, it was simply finishing the play with a sack.
As explosive as he is off the ball and as dominant as he can be at the point of attack, his lack of spatial awareness when he got into the backfield in relation to the quarterback cost him numerous opportunities to come up with crucial sacks. If he made it to the Ravens and got paired with Smith as his coach, he could reach his full potential and develop even faster than Oweh.
