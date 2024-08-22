Analyst Proposes Strange Ravens Trade
With the Baltimore Ravens, just like every other team, needing to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, there could be some trades on the horizon in order to get as much value as they can.
The thing is, though, those trades have to make sense.
Recently, Mike Payton of A-Z Sports proposed a trade where the Ravens send rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Kalif Raymond and a 2025 fifth-round pick. It's a confusing trade to say the least, but here's how Payton rationalized it for Baltimore.
"The Ravens have a pretty good outside receiver set up with Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and Tylan Wallace. All have looked impressive this summer," Payton writes. "Walker has been dealing with a rib injury and been pretty quiet while everyone moves ahead of him. Even if he was fully healthy it seems like he'd be fourth on the chart.
"Where the Ravens struggle is at the slot. Right now they have Nelson Ahgolor penciled in there and it's been a while since the 31-year-old receiver has had a big year. Raymond is an instant upgrade for Baltimore and makes their offense even more dangerous with his yards after the catch ability. He was the Lions leading receiver in 2021 and then their number two guy in 2022. Last year he started to get phased out, but still had a good season. The Ravens are scary with Raymond."
It is true that Walker hasn't made much of an impact as he nurses a rib injury, but are two unproductive preseason games really enough for the Ravens to give up on a receiver they just used a fourth-round pick on? No, and it's foolish to suggest so.
Meanwhile, Raymond had a strong run in 2021 and 2022, in which he accounted for 1,192 yards and four touchdowns, all in 2021. However, he's now 30 years old and finished last season with 35 receptions for 489 yards and one touchdown. Those aren't bad numbers, but he's not exactly a difference-maker. Essentially, the Ravens would be trading a No. 4 wide receiver for an older, more expensive No. 3 or No. 4 wide receiver.
Walker has much higher potential than that, even if he has had a slow start to his career. It just doesn't make sense for the Ravens to give up on him this early unless it's an offer they can't refuse, which this isn't.
