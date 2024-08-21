Ravens RB Derrick Henry Getting Involved in Community
The impact a player can leave on an organization and its fans goes well beyond what happens on the football field.
For Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, he's already making his presence felt with fans in the community before taking a single snap. On Sunday, the All-Pro running back held a giveaway at Curtis Bay Elementary School, gifting kids school supplies and backpacks.
The opportunity to get involved in the Baltimore community was something he eyed early into his tenure and he has plans on doing even more in the future.
"I was happy to [do that], and I'm blessed to do those types of things. I just wanted to get my hands in the community early, and I reached out to the [Ravens] organization to see where I could help," Henry said. "And they felt like [Curtis Bay Elementary School] was a good area, and I'm glad I was able to go out there and help those kids to get them some tools to be prepared for the school year. I'm looking forward to doing more."
Henry, 30, signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Ravens this offseason. Along with being a former All-Pro, he's a four-time Pro Bowler and won the Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Prior to joining forces with Lamar Jackson, Henry spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Since 2018, Henry has run for over 1,000 yards in all but one season due to an injury in 2021 and he's scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of the last six years.
Henry has led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns twice and he's led the NFL in carries four times, including the last two seasons.
At 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, Henry adds another dimension to the Ravens' offense. With reigning MVP Lamar Jackson at his side, one wouldn't be surprised if they're able to elevate each other's game on the ground this season and that leads to Baltimore having one of the best rushing attacks in the league again this season.
