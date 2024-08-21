Raven Country

Ravens OLB Finally Back to 100%

The Baltimore Ravens are finally seeing the progress of one of their most interesting defenders.

Nathaniel Marrero

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled after a catch by Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) in the third quarter at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is tackled after a catch by Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) in the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. / Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
It has been a long and tough road for Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo through the first two seasons of his NFL career.

The third-year pass rusher out of Michigan showed signs of being on the other side of it in the Ravens' 13-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. Ojabo flashed for Baltimore with his disruptive play, including a nasty spin move to get past a Falcons offensive lineman and nearly get a sack.

"It doesn't surprise me, because I know the type of player I am," Ojabo said of his play against Atlanta. "You just have to go out there and put it on tape, honestly. I know the work I put in, too, so the work always comes to light."

Ojabo was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in just two games as a rookie due to his recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Michigan's Pro Day workout. Last season, Ojabo was limited to three games because of a partially torn ACL that required surgery.

While the road back has been far from smooth, Ojabo has leaned on his faith and teammates to get through the trying times.

"[I] just stayed prayed up. I have a very strong family. I have a good base around here," Ojabo said. "'Dafe' [Odafe Oweh] is like my brother, [and] 'Beeks' [Justin Madubiuke is] like my brother, so I live through them. Those three things – God, family [and] friends – I really honed in on that, and of course, the work, man. Nothing comes easy, so I just put my head down and worked.

With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, there's a need for someone to step up in his place. Ojabo's play in his first taste of preseason action could be proof that he'll have a chance to be part of the solution for a defense that led the league in sacks last season.

