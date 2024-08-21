Ravens OLB Finally Back to 100%
It has been a long and tough road for Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo through the first two seasons of his NFL career.
The third-year pass rusher out of Michigan showed signs of being on the other side of it in the Ravens' 13-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. Ojabo flashed for Baltimore with his disruptive play, including a nasty spin move to get past a Falcons offensive lineman and nearly get a sack.
"It doesn't surprise me, because I know the type of player I am," Ojabo said of his play against Atlanta. "You just have to go out there and put it on tape, honestly. I know the work I put in, too, so the work always comes to light."
Ojabo was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in just two games as a rookie due to his recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Michigan's Pro Day workout. Last season, Ojabo was limited to three games because of a partially torn ACL that required surgery.
While the road back has been far from smooth, Ojabo has leaned on his faith and teammates to get through the trying times.
"[I] just stayed prayed up. I have a very strong family. I have a good base around here," Ojabo said. "'Dafe' [Odafe Oweh] is like my brother, [and] 'Beeks' [Justin Madubiuke is] like my brother, so I live through them. Those three things – God, family [and] friends – I really honed in on that, and of course, the work, man. Nothing comes easy, so I just put my head down and worked.
With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, there's a need for someone to step up in his place. Ojabo's play in his first taste of preseason action could be proof that he'll have a chance to be part of the solution for a defense that led the league in sacks last season.
