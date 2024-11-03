Ravens Announce Surprise Inactive vs. Broncos
For the second week in a row, the Baltimore Ravens' inactive list contains a surprising healthy scratch.
This time it's safety Eddie Jackson, who played every snap in last Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns and is now inactive against the Denver Broncos. When looking at his performance, though, the decision becomes more understandable.
Jackson, 30, was at the center of the Ravens' miserable defensive showing. Not only did he drop multiple would-be interceptions, but he allowed both touchdowns in coverage, including the game-winning score by Cedric Tillman in the final minute. He was one-on-one in Cover 0 on that play, but even he admitted he has to play it better.
Jackson's benching is the latest personnel change for a struggling Ravens' secondary. Marcus Williams was benched last week (he was active but didn't see the field) after a rough stretch to start the season. It remains to be seen if Williams will start against Denver, but if not, expect Ar'Darius Washington, who played a season-high 64 percent of snaps last week, to see even more action.
Once again, edge rusher David Ojabo is a healthy scratch after being last week's big surprise. Ojabo's lone sack of the season came in Week 1, which is very disappointing for a player many expected to break out this year. The former Michigan star has had brutal injury luck to start his carerer, and unfortunately, it looks like those injuries are still taking their toll on his game.
In better news for the Ravens' defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and defensive tackle Travis Jones are both active after being listed as questionable. Humphrey missed last week's game with a knee injury, while Jones missed two practices this week with an ankle injury.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, just over an hour away.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!