Ravens Legend Sees Change in Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry has fit in like a dream with the Baltimore Ravens, and the offense has reached new heighgs as a result. However, it took a lot of work to get this point.
Throughout his entire time with the Tennessee Titans, Henry played in a system that heavily featured the quarterback under center as it allowed him to run downhill more easily. Meanwhile, the Ravens primarily featured Lamar Jackson in shotgun to keep the offense more open.
It took time to find the right balance, but eventually, the Ravens found a nice mix that allowed both Jackson and Henry to thrive. The former is gunning for his third MVP award (second in a row) and the latter for his second Offensive Player of the Year award as Baltimore's offense is the best in the league.
With both players excelling, former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis revealed how the duo reached its full potential.
“I think Lamar had to adjust really more than Derrick Henry,” Lewis said on the Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch. “Because I know as a big back, it’s hard to run out of the shotgun, especially trying to keep your shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, you know, turning all and this type of stuff. I liked to be in the 'I' where I see the field. But now it’s like Lamar had to go under center, or they had to run Pistol.
Because I can tell you this, Derrick Henry is not effective going sideline to sideline. But when his shoulders are square, man listen, some business decisions and some cats got to really think twice about running up on that.”
Lewis, who boasted a similar frame to Henry at 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, was the first in a long line of great Ravens running backs. In just six seasons, he racked up 7,801 yards and 45 touchdowns as a rusher, both the most in franchise history. His best season came in 2003, when he rushed for 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns to win Offensive Player of the Year.
If Henry keeps playing at this level, he could join Lewis as the only Ravens to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. If he does reach that mark, he'll have Jackson and his adjustments to thank for that.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!