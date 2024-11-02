Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Couldn't Stand' Diontae Johnson
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson is ready to get to work with his new team, but this isn't his first rodeo in the AFC North.
Previously, Johnson spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore's most-hated rival. In nine games against the Ravens, he tormented them with 45 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were the second-most against any opponent.
Now, Johnson joins the other side of the rivalry, but his new teammates haven't forgotten about his past transgressions. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who returned to practice on Friday, bluntly shared how he felt about Johnson when the wideout was with the Steelers.
"Absolutely, I had seen [Diontae Johnson] in Pittsburgh," Jackson said. "I couldn't stand him when he was in Pittsburgh, but his game is great. Like I said before, [he] has great separation, [he's] a great route runner, [and] he's a home run hitter."
All is forgiven now, though. Johnson's exact role with the Ravens remains to be seen, but no matter what, he should be a difference-maker for what was already the league's best offense.
"[It was] great pickup," Jackson said. "[Johnson] can get separation like our other guys. [We] just have to see what he's made of. He's over here [in Baltimore] now."
In seven games this season with the Carolina Panthers, Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, though it's hard to judge his stats too harshly because he played for the NFL's worst team. Regardless, Jackson and co. believe he can help this offense reach even greater heights.
"[We're] creating a lot of one-on-one matchups," Jackson said. "We have 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman], a great guy against one-on-one coverage, Zay [Flowers], a great guy against one-on-one coverage, Diontae, Mark [Andrews], [Isaiah] Likely, 'Nelly' [Agholor] – we have all of these great guys. Like I've been saying, it's a 'pick your poison' type of offense."
Johnson will face his former team twice this season - first in Pittsburgh on Nov. 17 and again in Baltimore on Dec. 21 - and it's fair to say he has those games circled on his calendar.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!