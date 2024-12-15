Ravens Safety Active Despite Not Traveling With Team
Baltimore Ravens starting safety Ar'Darius Washington will play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants despite not traveling with the team Saturday for personal reasons.
Washington, who endured multiple injuries over his first three seasons with the Ravens, has established himself as a key piece of the defense this season. In 13 games this season, the former undrafted free agent has recorded 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six passes defended and an interception.
Recently, Washington has usurped the starting role from veteran Marcus Williams, essentially pushing him out of the lineup. Washington has started the past six games and played every defensive snap in the last three. Not so coincidentally, the Ravens' defense has improved dramatically since Washington took over.
Speaking of Williams, he's inactive for the second game in a row, further insinuating that his time in Baltimore is likely coming to an end. Joining him on the inactive list is running back Keaton Mitchell, who is also inactive for the second-straight game as he continues to recover from last year's devastating knee injury.
Safety Sanoussi Kane, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac are inactive as well, the former two of which are dealing with injuries.
The Ravens and Giants kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET, just over an hour from now.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!