Ravens' Derrick Henry Rejuvenated With New Haircut
One of the Baltimore Ravens' biggest stars will look very different when the team takes the field Sunday against the New York Giants.
Standout running back Derrick Henry, who's enjoying a terrific first season in Baltimore, made a major change over the team's bye week, cutting his iconic dreadlocks and now sporting cornrows. Henry has sported his iconic haircut since his college days, so seeing him with a new one is definitely jarring even if it's a good look in its own right.
For Henry, it's not just a cosmetic change, but one he feels could help him on the field as well. When asked about his new haircut on Thursday, Henry said he feels "lighter" with less hair to worry about.
"I just wanted to change something," Henry said. "I've been wanting to do it, and I finally did it."
Of course, Henry is not the only Raven feeling refreshed after the bye. The entire team finally had a chance to get some much-needed rest, and with three games in an 11-day stretch coming up, that rest came at a great time.
"Everybody is energized. Everybody is glad to be back," Henry said. "[We] had a great bye week – just [being] able to reset – and I know we definitely miss playing football, but [it's] great to be back flying around and [we're] ready to play this week."
Henry has a reputation as one of the league's best closers, not just during games, but for seasons as well. His career stats only get better as the season goes on, though that's not something he necessarily concerns himself with.
"The players I've played with [have done] a great job, and [they've made] my job easier," Henry said. "For me to do my job, the guys up front have to do a great job, and [I give] credit to [them]. That's happened in the past, but [I'm] just focused on the 'right now.' I know there's this December history, but I'm just focused on me playing better, being better and being the best player I can [be] to help this team."
