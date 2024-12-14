Ravens Add Sack Artist in Mock Draft
On the surface, the Baltimore Ravens appear to have one of the NFL's better pass rushes, as they rank third in the league with 41 sacks. When looking at the underlying numbers, though, the story gets a bit more complicated.
Don't get it twisted, Baltimore's pass rush is far from the worst in the league. However, the Ravens ranking 27th in pass rush win rate (35 percent, per ESPN) is a cause for concern. This comes despite Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy ranking 13th and 18th, respectively, in pass rush win rate among edge rushers, leading to questions about the group's depth.
It's not just possible, but plausible, that the Ravens look to add some pass-rushing depth this offseason. ESPN's Field Yates has them doing so in a big way, selecting Marshall star edge rusher Mike Green at No. 25 overall in his latest mock draft.
"Sure, the Ravens are once again near the top of the NFL in sacks (41, third), but they can always use more youth in the pass-rushing group," Yates wrote. "Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are signed only through next season.
"Green broke out this season with an FBS-leading 17 sacks (up from 4.5 the previous season) and 51 pressures. He didn't play a schedule full of NFL-level offensive tackles in the Sun Belt Conference, but he sure looked the part of a first-round pick against Ohio State early in the season, displaying power and explosiveness."
A redshirt sophomore from Williamsburg, Virginia, Green has been a monster for the Thundering Herd en route to a conference championship. Even with the level of competition in the Sun Belt, the 6-4, 248-pound Green looks poised to make noise in the NFL.
Time will tell whether the Ravens get him, or any other first-round edge rusher for that matter, but it seems like a good plan to invest at the position this offseason, no matter how it may come.
