Ravens CB Responds to Patrick Queen's Jab
In the span of weeks, if not days, Pattrick Queen went from a beloved hero to a maligned villain among Baltimore Ravens fans.
Fresh off his first Pro Bowl season, Queen, a 2020 first-round pick out of LSU, left Baltimore to sign a three-year, $41 million deal with the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers. That would be bad enough on its own, but add in the fact that he's taken multiple jabs at his former team and city, and he's quickly become an enemy in Baltimore.
Many Ravens have remained close with Queen despite all the drama, but it's clear his comments struck some nerves. The latest to respond is cornerback Arthur Maulet, a former Steeler who offered a brief counter after Wednesday's practice.
"'P.Q.,' we know the food is not better, bro," Maulet told reporters. "We know the city is not better, bro. Come on, come on now."
Maulet, 31, quietly played an important part in the Ravens' defensive success. The New Orleans native accounted for 37 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception, impressing enough to earn a two-year extension this offseason.
"It was very key to re-sign Arthur Maulet," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "He's a guy that I was pretty confident that we were going to re-sign all the way. I felt like he wanted to be here, and we wanted him back, and [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] had a good plan. It's one of these things, sometimes the right players are looking for the right team, and I feel like Arthur was the right player for us, and we were the right team for him, and it's really paying off."
The veteran corner has bounced around the league quite a bit, playing for five separate teams over the course of his career. Now, though, he seems to have finally found a long-term home in Baltimore
"I didn't want to go anywhere," Maulet said. "I love it here – this is like a second home to me. I want to end my career here. I just want to prove every day that I'm worth their investment, like I said, [and] keep grinding away and getting better every day."
