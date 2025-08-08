Ravens Rookie Suffers Torn ACL, MCL
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports. He will miss the entire 2025 season as a result.
The injury occurred near the end of the first quarter, and right away it looked bad. Kone remained down on the field for several minutes with his left leg visibly injured, had an air cast placed on him and was taken off the field on a cart.
Unfortunately, the injury was as bad as it appeared, if not worse.
A sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, Kone had easily his best collegiate season in 2024. The Apple Valley, Minn., native had 70 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception, earning invitations to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. He was ready to contribute if called upon, too.
"You're going to get a dog," Kone told reporters on April 26. "You're going to a guy who's willing to play whatever it is that's about winning, that doesn't care what it is. He has to lace up. You're going to get that type of player. You're going to get a dog with a chip on his shoulder. You're going to get a guy who's been through the longest journey, and you're going to get a guy who has fought through every type of adversity you can probably think of, a guy who's seen a lot of different perspectives and is grateful and humble, but at the same time willing to work and ready for that spot at any time. That's the type of guy you're getting."
Kone had missed some time earlier in training camp due to an injury, but seemed to be on a good streak over the past few days. Tragically, he suffered just about the worst injury he could. It's hard not to feel bad for the youngster.
Kone has overcome plenty of adversity before, both on and off the field. Hopefully, he'll be able to come back and contribute in 2026.
The Ravens lead the Colts 21-9 in the third quarter.
